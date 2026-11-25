

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) said the Georgia Ports Authority has endorsed its proposed merger with Norfolk Southern, citing the potential to improve freight connectivity, expand access to inland markets and strengthen Georgia's role in global trade.



'Our gateway port business model relies on competitive rail service to inland markets. We support the merger and look forward to expanded service offerings in the combined company,' said Kevin Price, president of Georgia Ports Authority.



The Georgia Ports Authority joins more than 2,000 businesses, labor organizations, public officials, trade associations and policy experts supporting the proposed combination.



The merger aims to create the nation's first seamless transcontinental railroad, connecting Georgia's ports to more markets across the country through a single-line rail network.



The Georgia Ports Authority's operations support more than 651,000 full- and part-time jobs in the state and generate $174 billion in sales.



Union Pacific shares rose more than 1% in overnight trading after closing at $290.83 on Tuesday.



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