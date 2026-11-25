

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - OpenTable Inc., a restaurant technology company and a part of Booking Holdings Inc. (PCLN, BKNG) said that it has inked a deal to acquire me&u, an AI-native Australian restaurant solutions provider. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2027.



'OpenTable and me&u will combine leading reservation and guest experience capabilities with a comprehensive, connected product suite-including order and pay, guest databases (CRM), waitlist, voice AI, private dining, event management and table management,' the company said.



Post transaction, me&u will operate as a standalone division within OpenTable. Kim Teo and me&u's current key management team will continue to lead the business.



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