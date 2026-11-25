

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) and Malaysia Aviation Group announced the airline group will place its first-ever 787 Dreamliner order. The order, once finalized, will include the purchase of 10 787-10 airplanes, with opportunity to acquire six more. Malaysia Airlines plans to operate the 787-10 across its long-haul network, including high-demand routes connecting Malaysia with Europe and destinations throughout the Asia-Pacific region. The 787-10 will complement Malaysia Airlines' 737 fleet, which will grow with 737-8 and 737-10 airplanes on order.



'We're proud to build on nearly 80 years of partnership with Malaysia and to continue investing in the country's aviation future,' said Brendan Nelson AO, president of Boeing Global.



At prior close on NYSE, Boeing shares were trading at $163.59.



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