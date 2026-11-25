

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French wine and spirits company Rémy Cointreau SA (REMYF.PK, RCO.PA) reported Wednesday lower net profit in its first half of fiscal 2027, while Current operating profit or COP climbed from last year mainly with Cognac sales growth.



Looking ahead for the full year 2027, the maker of Cognac said it still anticipates a return to sustainable organic sales growth, with momentum expected to strengthen progressively throughout the year. The company raised its current operating profit projection and now expects a solid organic improvement in current operating margin compared with its previous guidance of a slight improvement.



Further, Rémy Cointreau unveiled its strategic roadmap and targets for 2031-32. The company targets mid-single-digit average organic sales growth for 2027-28 to 2028-29, escalating to mid-to-high single-digit growth from 2029-30.



For current operating profit margin, the company projects a cumulative organic rise of 300 to 400 basis points by 2028-29 relative to 2025-26, followed by average annual improvement of 20 to 30 basis points from 2029-30, with an organic margin exceeding 22 percent by 2031-32.



In the first half, Net profit - Group share declined 9.8 percent to €57.0 million from €63.1 million a year ago. Earnings per share fell 10.6 percent to €1.09 from €1.22 a year ago.



Adjusted net profit-Group share reached €75.8 million, compared with €63.2 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted earnings per share rose to €1.45 from €1.22 last year.



Current operating profit increased 16.6 percent to €126.7 million from €108.7 million a year ago. The current operating margin expanded 2.6 percentage points to 24.8 percent from 22.2 percent in the prior year.



Total sales rose 4.4 percent to €510.9 million from €489.6 million, with organic sales growth of 2.9 percent.



Within the Cognac division, sales climbed 10.3 percent on an organic basis, driven by a 16.0 percent surge in volumes that was partially offset by a negative price-mix effect of 5.7 percent. The Liqueurs & Spirits division saw sales decline 7.0 percent organically, reflecting a 5.6 percent drop in volumes and a negative price-mix effect. Partner Brands sales fell 62.5 percent organically, primarily due to the end of partner brand distribution in the Benelux since April 2026.



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