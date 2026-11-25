DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Share Issuance

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI) Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Share Issuance 25-Nov-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25 November 2026 Custodian Property Income REIT plc ("Custodian Property Income REIT" or the "Company") Share Issuance Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver a strong income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller regional properties across the UK, announces that today it has issued 10,940,864 new ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("the New Ordinary Shares"), comprising: -- 387,390 shares to settle a retention relating to its acquisition of Grove Court Properties (Holdings) Limited, first announced on 13 February 2026; and -- 10,553,474 shares as consideration for the acquisition of a property portfolio from eight syndicated investment vehicles managed by Lincoln Property Syndicates, announced on 9 November 2026. An application has been made for 10,940,864 New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to the Closed-Ended Investment Funds category of the Official List of the FCA and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission will become effective and dealings in the New Ordinary Shares will commence at 8am on 30 November 2026. The New Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the ordinary shares already in issue. Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) will consist of 499,007,943 ordinary shares. Therefore, the total number of voting rights of the Company is 499,007,943 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or of a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. - Ends - Further information: Further information regarding the Company can be found at the Company's website custodianreit.com or please contact: Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross - Managing Director Ed Moore - Finance Director Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 Ian Mattioli MBE DL - Chairman www.custodiancapital.com Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch Hugh Jonathan / George Shiel Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 www.dbnumis.com FTI Consulting Richard Sunderland / Ellie Sweeney / Andrew Davis / Oliver Parsons Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

Notes to Editors

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties.

The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By principally targeting smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties, the Company seeks to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth.

Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.

For more information visit custodianreit.com and custodiancapital.com.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: CREI LEI Code: 2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 Sequence No.: 450678 EQS News ID: 2441492 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2441492&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 25, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)