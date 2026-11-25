

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British drug maker GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) announced Wednesday positive headline results from the phase III non-inferiority trial, OCEAN (NCT05263934), of Exdensur (depemokimab) in eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis or EGPA.



The company noted that the results support depemokimab's potential to be the first ultra-long-acting option for patients with EGPA, a chronic inflammatory disease characterised by inflammation of small and medium blood vessels (vasculitis). The regulatory filings are planned in first half of fiscal 2027.



While rare, EGPA can cause organ damage and may be life-threatening if not treated appropriately.



The randomised, double-blind, double-dummy, multi-centre OCEAN trial compared the efficacy and safety of twice-yearly depemokimab with monthly mepolizumab in participants with EGPA receiving standard of care.



The trial met its primary endpoint, showing depemokimab was non-inferior to mepolizumab in terms of achieving disease remission, a key treatment goal in EGPA.



Across the trial, the overall incidence and severity of adverse events were similar in both treatment arms and consistent with depemokimab's existing safety profile, the company noted.



GSK plans to submit the full results of the trial for presentation at an upcoming scientific congress, to publish in a peer-reviewed journal and to use to support regulatory submissions to health authorities worldwide.



GSK said its Nucala (mepolizumab) was the first approved biologic for EGPA, but there remains a need for additional options to help provide sustained protection against relapses.



Kaivan Khavandi, SVP, Global Head, Respiratory, Immunology & Inflammation R&D, GSK, said, 'These data reinforce depemokimab's ultra-long-acting profile, showing that it could help patients achieve disease remission with twice-yearly dosing, reducing the need for corticosteroids and other immunosuppressive therapies. We look forward to sharing the results with regulators to help further evolve the standard of care for people living with EGPA.'



Depemokimab is not approved for treatment of EGPA anywhere in the world. It is currently approved in the US for the treatment of severe asthma, and EU, Japan, China, and UK for the treatment of severe asthma and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP).



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