

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Prosus (1TY.DE, PRX.AS, PRX.JO) reported that its first half profit attributable to equity holders declined to $4.1 billion from $5.6 billion, prior year. Diluted earnings per N ordinary share, in cents, was 191 compared to 251. The company said this is mainly due to a lower gain on the partial disposal of Tencent shares, reflecting a reduction in the pace of disposals during the period. Operating loss was $133 million compared to profit of $219 million, prior year. Consolidated group aEBITDA declined 7% to $393 million. Adjusted earnings from continuing operations were $4.3 billion, an increase of 7% from last year. Adjusted earnings per N ordinary share, in cents, was 201 compared to 179. Headline earnings per N ordinary share, in cents, was 160 compared to 120. Ecosystem aEBITDA was $492 million, compared to $530 million in the prior period.



Consolidated revenue from continuing operations increased to $5.7 billion from $3.6 billion in the prior period. The company said this was primarily due to the acquisition of JET and Despegar and revenue growth, most notably from OLX, iFood Pago, as well as Despegar and iyzico.



Nico Marais, CFO of Prosus, said: 'During the half year, Prosus executed well, with OLX expanding margins to 51%, iFood Pago a material profit contributor for the first time, and PayU continued to scale its profitability. We expect profitability and cash flow to improve in the second half, and the benefits of our fiscal 2027 investment to come through as Prosus returns to aEBITDA growth in fiscal 2028.'



At prior close on Euronext Amsterdam, Prosus shares were trading at 30.79 euros.



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