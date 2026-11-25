Global finance and governance leaders will help strengthen executive relationships and identify growth opportunities across established and emerging markets

RGP (Nasdaq: RGP), a global professional services firm, today announced the appointment of Prem Goyal CBE, Sheriff and Alderman of the City of London, and David Buckley, Chair of Royal Bank of Canada (Europe) Ltd., as Strategic Advisors to its Europe and Asia Pacific business. The appointments reinforce RGP's continued investment in the region as the firm expands its presence across key markets and strengthens its ability to support clients navigating complex business transformation.

In their advisory roles, Goyal and Buckley will work closely with Venkat Ramaswamy, President, Europe and Asia Pacific at RGP, and the regional leadership team to help advance the firm's growth strategy. Drawing on extensive experience across global financial markets, corporate governance and international business, they help strengthen relationships with senior decision-makers, identify new growth opportunities and provide strategic insight as RGP expands into new markets and deepens its presence across Asia Pacific.

"Prem and David bring exceptional experience connecting businesses, markets and leaders around the world, and we're delighted to welcome them as advisors to RGP," said Ramaswamy. "Our presence in the heart of London's Square Mile puts us in a fantastic position to build on the City's global connections. We see London as a launchpad to strengthen and scale our business here in the UK, while creating opportunities across Europe, Asia Pacific and beyond. Prem and David's experience and deep connections within the City and international markets will be invaluable in helping us realise that ambition."

Prem Goyal CBE brings extensive international finance and governance experience

Goyal has spent more than two decades working across global investment banking, strategy and governance, with experience spanning major financial centers including New York, Tokyo, Zurich and London. An Alderman of the City of London since 2017, he became Sheriff of the City of London in September 2026, supporting the Lord Mayor in promoting the UK's financial and professional services sector domestically and internationally.

Throughout his investment banking career, Goyal advised senior management teams on complex financial matters, with a particular focus on interest rate and credit derivatives. He holds engineering degrees from the Indian Institute of Technology and Clarkson University, as well as an MBA from UCLA. In 2025, he was awarded a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for public service.

David Buckley brings global banking leadership and board-level expertise

Buckley brings decades of experience across international banking, financial services and corporate governance. He currently serves as Chair of Royal Bank of Canada (Europe) Ltd. and Archax Ltd., as well as Deputy Chair of the University of Manchester and a Non-Executive Director of the London Philharmonic Orchestra.

Previously, Buckley served as European Chief Financial Officer of Morgan Stanley, Chief Executive of Morgan Stanley Bank International and a member of the firm's European Management Committee. Earlier in his career, he held senior leadership positions at Goldman Sachs, including International Treasurer and European Head of the Global Banking Group. His previous board appointments include Chair of Redwood Bank, Chair of the Audit Committee at CIBC World Markets plc and Lead Independent Non-Executive Director of Fullerton Health in Singapore.

Together, the appointments strengthen RGP's access to international business perspectives and senior leadership networks as the firm continues investing in its Europe and Asia Pacific operations. With organizations across the region navigating evolving market conditions, technology transformation and workforce challenges, RGP remains focused on helping clients connect strategy with execution and deliver measurable business outcomes.

For more information about RGP, visit https://www.rgp.com.

About RGP

Resources Connection, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGP) has been redefining professional services for 30 years by closing the gap between advice and execution. RGP combines the flexibility of on-demand talent, the rigor of consulting, and the accountability of managed services for faster impact, smarter investment and lower risk. The firm partners with CFOs and other C-suite leaders across finance, digital transformation, data and cloud connecting advisory to execution at global scale.

Based in Dallas, Texas, with offices worldwide, RGP annually engages with nearly 1,500 clients around the world from approximately 35 physical practice offices and multiple virtual offices. As of August 2026, RGP is proud to have served 90% of the Fortune 100 and has been recognized by U.S. News World Report (2025-2026 Best Companies to Work For) and Forbes (America's Best Midsize Employers 2026, America's Best Management Consulting Firms 2025, World's Best Management Consulting Firms 2025).

The company is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, the exchange's highest tier by listing standards. To learn more about RGP, visit: https://www.rgp.com.

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Contacts:

Investor Contact:

Jessica Block, Chief AI Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer

(US+) 1-214-777-0600

jessica.block@rgp.com

Media Contact:

Kaitlynn Cooney

Walker Sands

RGP@WalkerSands.com