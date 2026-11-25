Sony's Nimway Launches SENVY: The First* Wireless, Battery-powered multi-sensor, bringing People Counting, Claimed Occupancy and Air Quality monitoring together

With SENVY, Nimway accelerates its international expansion as the workplace intelligence platform built for high-stakes real estate portfolio decisions.

MALMÖ, Sweden, Nov. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Network Communications Europe and Nimway today announced SENVY, a new AI multi-sensor that combines precision people counting, object-based occupancy detection, and CO2 Air Quality monitoring in a single battery-powered, wireless device.

The launch marks a significant step in Nimway's international expansion and the broader shift toward workplace intelligence platforms capable of supporting both operational efficiency and strategic decision-making.

Processing more than 100 million workplace events daily across 32 countries at 99.9% uptime, Nimway is advancing its workplace intelligence platform with a single mission: providing the reliable intelligence needed for corporate real estate leaders and facility managers to make high-stakes portfolio decisions with confidence.

Detects what thermal sensors miss - captured anonymously

Claimed desks, such as a desk occupied by a bag or a room booked by someone who didn't show up, represent two of the most common sources of inaccurate utilization data in office portfolios. SENVY detects both through object-based occupancy detection - recognizing actively claimed spaces even when temporarily unoccupied.

The sensor operates anonymously and in full compliance with GDPR. It uses edge AI processing: all image analysis is performed on-device after initial setup, and no images are transmitted or stored outside the sensor. No individuals are tracked, and no personal data is collected.

SENVY is developed within Sony's AI ethics and governance framework, established in 2018. Sony is committed to fostering the ethical conduct of all Sony Group employees and has been named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere Institute for eight consecutive years.

The workplace data foundation that real estate portfolio decisions require

SENVY joins Nimway's complete sensor family - PIR, vision, people counting, and indoor climate - all feeding a single workplace intelligence platform through one gateway for all proprietary Nimway sensors. Nimway supports third-party and LoRaWAN sensors connection via open API and native integrations and over-the-air model updates.

Every data point is stored in full from the day of connection, with no compression, averaging, or loss of granularity over time. Built on more than 15 years of continuous workplace data and operating at 99.9% platform infrastructure uptime - a standard derived from Sony's telecom heritage - Nimway's workplace intelligence platform provides the data foundation that high-stakes portfolio decisions require.

"When we started Nimway, we wanted to make everyday office life easier", said Lars-Gunnar Lundgren, Head of Nimway. "Our customers have since shown us how the data we capture can guide decisions about entire building portfolios. I'm proud we've combined a decade of learning with our roots in mobile technology to create SENVY, a wireless AI multi-sensor designed for ten years of battery life."

SENVY is planned for release in January 2027. It will initially be available in Europe, with other markets including US, Japan, and Singapore to follow.

For more information, visit nimway.com.

Key features of SENVY

Precision people counting: High-accuracy occupancy count enabling precise meeting room and area utilisation measurement.

High-accuracy occupancy count enabling precise meeting room and area utilisation measurement. Object-based occupancy detection: Recognises actively claimed spaces even when temporarily unoccupied - detecting claimed desks and claimed-but-empty rooms that binary sensors miss.

Recognises actively claimed spaces even when temporarily unoccupied - detecting claimed desks and claimed-but-empty rooms that binary sensors miss. Industry-grade CO2 monitoring: Integrated air quality sensing in a single device, using NDIR technology compliant with ASHRAE standards.

Integrated air quality sensing in a single device, using NDIR technology compliant with ASHRAE standards. Edge AI processing: All image analysis performed on-device after initial setup; no images transmitted or stored.

All image analysis performed on-device after initial setup; no images transmitted or stored. Battery-powered, wireless: 10 years of battery life at real-world reporting intervals; no cabling required.

10 years of battery life at real-world reporting intervals; no cabling required. OTA model updates: New AI capabilities delivered over the air as the Nimway platform evolves, without hardware replacement.

New AI capabilities delivered over the air as the Nimway platform evolves, without hardware replacement. Sony AI ethics governance: Developed within Sony's AI ethics and governance framework, established in 2018. No personal data collected; no individuals tracked.

Developed within Sony's AI ethics and governance framework, established in 2018. No personal data collected; no individuals tracked. One gateway, multiple sensors: Connects alongside the full Nimway proprietary sensor family through one gateway.

Connects alongside the full Nimway proprietary sensor family through one gateway. Optimised Total Cost of Ownership: At a three-year total cost of ownership, SENVY represents a significantly lower investment than comparable vision sensor alternatives.

* Based on available market information as of Nov 2026, in reference to the SENVY's capabilities with RGB image sensor, battery operation and CO2 monitoring with NDIR technology.

About Sony Network Communications Europe

Sony Network Communications Europe is a subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation, headquartered in Malmö, Sweden. It operates Nimway - Sony's workplace intelligence platform - across 32 countries, serving multinational organisations in sectors including life sciences, financial services, manufacturing, retail, and technology.

About Nimway

Nimway is a workplace intelligence platform built for organisations that make data-driven decisions about their office portfolios. It combines a proprietary sensor family, an open data platform, and an analytics layer into a single, unified system - processing more than 100 million workplace events daily, storing every data point in full from day one, and operating at 99.9% platform infrastructure uptime. Nimway has been deployed in approximately 500 buildings across 32 countries, with a customer churn rate of less than 1%. For more information, visit nimway.com.

Media enquiries

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Ivana Milanovic

Ivana.Milanovic@sony.com

+46 72 218 3221

Press kit

https://www.nimway.com/blog/sonys-nimway-launches-senvy-multi-sensor

Notes to editors:

Sony has been named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere Institute for eight consecutive years (2026). Sony's AI ethics and governance framework was established in September 2018. ISO certifications: ISO 9001 (Quality), ISO 14001 (Sustainability), ISO 27001 (IT Security). Platform uptime of 99.9% is measured across platform infrastructure on a 12-month rolling average - the same standard applied in telecom infrastructure. Battery life of 10 years is measured at real-world reporting intervals under standard deployment conditions.

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