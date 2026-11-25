Cross-brand syndication and interactive features help Reach extend coverage, engage audiences and explore new commercial opportunities

LONDON and REGENSBURG, Germany, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reach Plc , the UK's largest commercial news publisher, has selected news and sports media software leader Tickaroo to bring interactive live coverage to audiences across its national and regional brands. The platform is being used for major sporting events, coverage of local teams and communities and live entertainment reporting.

Examples range from the Mirror's Liverpool vs Manchester City live blog and local sports coverage through titles such as the Liverpool Echo and Manchester Evening News, to cross-brand coverage of the Ballon d'Or and entertainment shows including Strictly Come Dancing and The Traitors.

Driving engagement and commercial growth

By combining interactive coverage with the ability to share and republish content across its network, Reach aims to strengthen audience engagement, extend the reach of its journalism and create new revenue opportunities through advertising, sponsorships and subscriptions.

Coverage spans pre-event build-up, live updates and post-event analysis, with audience participation through polls, quizzes, multimedia content and live comments and reactions. These formats encourage readers to do more than simply follow the action, they provide additional insight and scope to interact at key moments of the events. They also offer national and regional titles the flexibility to create and tailor richer coverage to their audiences while encouraging readers to take part in the stories they follow.

"We want to give journalists across Reach the tools to deliver live coverage that reflects what matters to their audiences, from major national events and entertainment shows to the teams and stories that define local communities," explained Paul Rowland, Editorial Director (News) at Reach Plc. "Tickaroo helps us create more interactive experiences, connect coverage across our network and extend the reach of our journalism. Sport has been the starting point, but we see great potential across multiple brands and have been really encouraged by the early results on everything from football to entertainment."

Connecting newsrooms and extending coverage

Reach needed a platform that could connect newsrooms across its portfolio, enable journalists to publish from the field and integrate with existing workflows. Tickaroo's collaboration and syndication capabilities allow content to be created and shared across Reach's titles, helping newsrooms extend the reach of relevant coverage and tailor stories to different audiences.

Key capabilities include:

The Tickaroo Reporter App, enabling journalists to publish updates from wherever stories are unfolding, including video, photos, text and audio to enrich live coverage

Real-time collaboration features, social media integrations and access to third-party content tools

Seamless cross-brand sharing and republishing across Reach's network

Performance tracking to understand content impact and audience behaviour

Audience engagement tools, including live Q&As, quizzes, reactions comments and multimedia features

Support for registration and subscription strategies through interactive experiences and premium content





Creating new commercial opportunities

Tickaroo supports new monetisation opportunities through audience-first advertising formats, including in-feed ads, event-triggered advertising, sponsored content and fully branded liveblog experiences. These formats help create greater commercial value while maintaining a seamless reader experience, particularly around high-engagement events such as Premier League games.

"As audiences increasingly expect immediate, engaging coverage, live journalism gives them a reason to participate, not just read. It helps publishers build stronger connections with their audiences, encouraging engagement and loyalty. Those relationships also create commercial opportunities, through registrations, subscriptions and new advertising formats," commented Tickaroo CEO and Co-Founder Naomi Owusu.

About Tickaroo

Founded in 2011, Tickaroo helps news, sports, and media organisations deliver engaging, real-time stories that build trust and drive audience growth. Trusted by over 450 newsrooms worldwide, its liveblogging platform offers reliable performance, AI-powered workflows, and multimedia integration. Easy to implement and use, Tickaroo enables teams to collaborate seamlessly and cover events from anywhere, enhancing audience engagement and unlocking new revenue opportunities. Customers include Süddeutsche Zeitung, The Irish Independent, Mediahuis, Stuff, and the German, Swiss, and Austrian Press Agencies.

www.tickaroo.com

About Reach plc

We're Reach plc and we're proud to be the UK and Ireland's largest commercial news publisher.

We connect with people on and offline, sharing our trusted content through 120+ brands, from household names like the Mirror, Express, Daily Record and Daily Star, to local titles like MyLondon, BelfastLive and the Manchester Evening News, plus our growing US brands like the Irish Star.

We are in the communities we serve, we understand people's values and passions, and we reach people where they live - whether that's their neighbourhood newsstand, their social feed or their favourite app. That's why every month we reach 66% of the UK online population, 6% of the US population, and over 115m social followers around the world.

For more information, visit reachplc.com

Media contact

Liberty Comms

tickaroo@libertycomms.com

