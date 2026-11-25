At the Precious Metals Summit in Zurich, Commodity TV talks with Dan Symons, President & CEO of C3 Metals (TSXV: CCCM, OTCQB: CUAUF), about the company's copper and gold projects in Peru and Jamaica. Dan explains why declining grades, rising capital costs and few new discoveries are constraining global copper supply. At Khaleesi in Peru, a greenfields discovery near Las Bambas, C3 Metals recently drilled 64.9 m at 3.45% CuEq, including 23.3 m at 6.64% CuEq. Mineralization runs from near surface to 500 m depth, remains open to the north, east and west, and a new geophysical anomaly adds further upside. At Bellas Gate in Jamaica, Freeport-McMoRan can earn up to 75% by funding up to US$75 million, and deep drilling with a big rig is about to start. The company has about C$22 million in cash and 125 million shares outstanding, with more than 70% held by insiders, strategic investors and institutions. C3Metals CCCM Copper Gold Peru Jamaica Freeport DanSymons CommodityTV Company overview: C3 Metals Inc. - https://www.c3metals.com/ ISIN: CA22945L1058, WKN: A2QA4R, TSXV: CCCM.V More videos about C3 Metals Inc. - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/c3-metals-inc/ Get our free Newsletter (English) - https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) - https://eepurl.com/08pAn Gold Copper Kupfer Interview Exploration Precious Metals Summit Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines CommodityTV Read our free reports at: https://rohstoff-reports.com/en/