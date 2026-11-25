

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks moved in a tight range Wednesday morning as concerns about interest rates and possibile hike in tariffs, and uncertainty about returns on AI infrastructure spending rendered the mood cautious.



Additionally, investors looked ahead to the crucial U.S. PCE inflation data, which could shape the Federal Reserve's policy move.



The German economy expanded only marginally in the third quarter amid weak household spending growth and a marked decline in investment, official data showed Wednesday.



The benchmark DAX, which dropped to 24,953.48, recovered to 25,154.73 before easing to 25,013.91, up 8.40 points or 0.03%.



Volkswagen rallied more than 6% after the first round of labor talks ended without a deal.



BMW climbed 4.5%, Mercedes-Benz moved up 4.2% and Daimler Truck Holding gained 3%.



Heidelberg Materials jumped 3.2%. Vonovia moved up nearly 3%, while Continental, Beiersdorf and Rheinmetall gained 1.8%-2.2%.



Brenntag, Henkel, Adidas, Symrise and Deutsche Post also moved notably higher.



Bayer dropped 3.2%. Infineon Technologies drifted down 2.1%, extending losses from the previous session. RWE and Scout24 eased by 1.6% and 1.3%, respectively.



Siemens Energy, Deutsche Boerse, SAP, Commerzbank, Hannover RE and Deutsche Bank shed 0.4%-1%.



Data released by the Federal Statistical Office Destatis showed Germany's gross domestic product logged a quarterly growth of 0.1% in the third quarter, which was revised down from the initial estimate of 0.2%. This followed a 0.3% growth in the second quarter.



Calendar adjusted GDP grew 1.1%, slightly faster than the 1% expansion seen in the second quarter. Nonetheless, the third quarter growth was revised down from 1.2%. The annual growth in price-adjusted GDP was revised down to 1.2% from 1.3%.



The expenditure-side of GDP showed that final consumption expenditure rose 0.1% from the previous quarter. Household spending, which accounts for roughly 70% of total final consumption expenditure, climbed only 0.1%. Government spending was up 0.3%.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News