

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Justice Department has announced the results of a historic surge in resources to protect Americans from criminal scam networks and online fraud following President Trump's Executive Order directing a government-wide crackdown. Since the Executive Order was signed on March 6, Justice Department prosecutors have taken action to protect Americans in more than 400 cases against over 800 defendants.



These actions include new charges, extraditions, guilty verdicts, and criminal sentences. U.S. prosecutors and agents also assisted law enforcement in more than 10 countries in raids of foreign scam call centers and compounds that targeted Americans.



'Predatory scams against the American people will not be tolerated,' said Attorney General Todd Blanche. 'The unprecedented results of this surge are just the beginning. We will continue prosecuting those who perpetrate these schemes and disrupting the activities of transnational criminal organizations before they reach American shores.'



'Through Operation Blackout, this FBI's scam center demolition initiative, we've seized nearly $17 billion in illicit funds, taken more than 14,000 digital devices, directly warned over 11,000 Americans from scam attempts, and prevented more than $690 million in potential victim losses' said FBI Director Kash Patel.



According to Gallup, 10 percent of U.S. adults experienced a scam last year, either directly or through someone in their household. Nearly three in four scam victims experienced a negative effect on their mental health or well-being. Gallup also reports that Americans lost an estimated $68 billion to scams in 2025 alone. These scams include cryptocurrency investment scams, financially motivated sextortion, government imposter schemes, and other predatory schemes that collectively cost Americans billions of dollars, with many families losing their life savings.



In one scam charged this month, current and former members of prison gangs in Georgia used contraband mobile phones to falsely tell victims that they missed jury duty and would be arrested if they failed to pay a 'fine.' 14 individuals were charged in three indictments in federal and state courts for participation in these schemes, and another 17 defendants were charged in state court for a scheme to smuggle contraband mobile phones, often used to perpetrate fraud schemes and other crimes, into Georgia prisons. Websites that were used by inmates to commit jury duty imposter schemes were seized.



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