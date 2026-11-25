

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK's Competition and Markets Authority or CMA announced Wednesday that the remedies offered could resolve its concerns over the proposed merger between Dutch paint and coating maker Akzo Nobel N.V. (AKZOY, AKZA.AS) and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA).



In a statement, CMA said it is considering the companies' offer of legally binding undertakings to divest AkzoNobel's vehicle refinish coatings business in the European Economic Area, the UK and Switzerland in order to resolve competition concerns identified during its phase 1 investigation.



Axalta Coating said the remedy package matches the package already agreed with the European Commission.



AkzoNobel has proposed to sell the business, including the necessary brands, assets, contracts and personnel, to a suitable purchaser to be approved by the CMA.



The CMA has found the deal could substantially lessen competition in the supply of vehicle refinish coatings in the UK.



The agency said it will consult on accepting the undertakings in due course.



AkzoNobel and Axalta both produce and supply paint and coating products for various applications, such as those used in the production and repair of vehicles.



In the phase 1 investigation, the CMA found that the merger could reduce competition by removing an important alternative supplier, which may result in higher prices and less choice for customers, including body shops and vehicle owners.



CMA said it will consult in due course and assess whether the proposed remedy would restore the competition that would otherwise be lost as a result of the merger.



In Amsterdam, Akzo Nobel shares were trading at 61.58 euros, up 1.55%.



In pre-market activity on the NYSE, AXTA shares were up 0.21%, trading at $35.32.



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