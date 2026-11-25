

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - The unemployment rate in Poland stayed unchanged for the fourth straight month in October, as expected, figures from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.



The unemployment rate came in at 5.8 percent in October, the same as in the previous four months. In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 5.6 percent.



There were 905,300 unemployed people compared to 907,000 in the previous month. A year ago, it was 867,300.



Data showed that the number of unemployed people below 24 years old increased to 127,300 from 125,900 a month earlier.



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