Highlights

Bigger footprint: Three contiguous claims staked to the northwest add 2,400 hectares, expanding the Esperanza land package by approximately 11% to ~24,900 hectares, 100% owned by DLP.

Two new porphyry targets: 167 additional surface rock chip samples have identified two new copper-molybdenum-gold targets, bringing the number of high-potential targets at Esperanza to four.

Western early porphyry outcrops: Newly discovered early porphyry outcrops display magnetite, potassic alteration and anomalous copper, molybdenum and gold, a combination of features commonly associated with porphyry systems.

Eastern target: A cluster of molybdenum anomalies coincides with a well-defined magnetic anomaly and an outcrop of early porphyry intrusion, potentially representing a separate magmatic-hydrothermal centre.

District-scale signature: A molybdenum anomaly extends over an area of more than 2 km x 1 km to the southwest of the previously reported gold and silver anomaly (see news release dated June 25, 2026).

Growing Copper-Molybdenum-Gold Porphyry: These molybdenum anomalies seldom occur alone. These types of anomalies are indicative of potential large-scale copper-molybdenum-gold porphyry systems.

Cranbrook, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2026) - DLP Resources Inc. (TSXV: DLP) (OTCQB: DLPRF) (FSE: J8C) ("DLP" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has expanded its 100%-owned Esperanza copper-gold-molybdenum Project ("Esperanza" or the "Project") in southern Peru by 2,400 hectares and has identified two new porphyry copper-molybdenum-gold targets from an additional 167 surface rock chip samples. Esperanza now covers approximately 24,900 hectares, located approximately 35 km southwest of Freeport-McMoRan's Cerro Verde mine, one of the largest copper mines in the world.

The new targets, together with the expanded land position, reinforce the Company's view that Esperanza has the potential to host multiple porphyry centres within a single district-scale system. The results were generated by the Company's surface exploration program, which has continued throughout the current drill stoppage.

Ian Gendall, President and CEO of DLP, commented: "Esperanza keeps getting bigger and better. The results speak for themselves: two new porphyry targets, a molybdenum anomaly extending over 2 km, and a larger land position in one of the world's most productive copper belts. The western early porphyry outcrops are especially compelling. Magnetite, potassic alteration and anomalous copper, molybdenum and gold are exactly the features we look for in a porphyry system. In the east, a cluster of molybdenum anomalies may reflect hydrothermal fluid circulation associated with a separate magmatic centre. Every new dataset strengthens our conviction that Esperanza hosts more than one porphyry centre, and we are doubling down on that discovery thesis across our 24,900 hectare, 100%-owned claim block."

Doubling Down on Discovery: Four High-Potential Targets at Esperanza

With today's results, Esperanza has grown from one main porphyry target into a multi-target project with four high-potential targets, two of which are ready for drilling:

Near-Surface Copper Oxide Zone: A 300 m x 700 m zone defined by trenching, including 54 m at 1.53% Cu, with intervals open at depth.

Main Porphyry Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Target: A 5.0 km x 2.5 km (~12.5 km²) magnetic anomaly, which the Company believes is one of the largest untested copper-gold footprints in southern Peru.

Western Early Porphyry Target (new): Early porphyry outcrops with magnetite, potassic alteration and anomalous Cu, Mo and Au.

Eastern Copper-Molybdenum-Gold Target (new): A molybdenum anomaly cluster associated with a well-defined magnetic anomaly and early porphyry outcrop.

Land Package Expanded by 2,400 Hectares

DLP has expanded Esperanza through the staking of three new claims located to the northwest of and contiguous with the existing Esperanza claims (Figure 1), increasing the total area of the Project from 22,500 hectares to approximately 24,900 hectares. The Company considers the new ground prospective for additional porphyry-related copper-gold mineralization within the same district-scale setting that hosts the 5.0 km x 2.5 km magnetic anomaly and the near-surface copper oxide zone. The expanded land package strengthens DLP's position across this emerging district, and the new claims will be evaluated as part of the Company's ongoing exploration at Esperanza.

Figure 1) Location of Three New Claims at Esperanza in relation to Drill Targets





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Two New Porphyry Targets Identified

Western Early Porphyry Target

The newly discovered western early porphyry outcrops represent one of the most important geological targets at Esperanza, particularly because of the presence of magnetite, potassic alteration and anomalous Cu, Mo and Au concentrations. Early porphyry samples from the latest batch returned up to 0.193 g/t Au and 0.038% Cu (Table 1). The target will be the focus of follow-up mapping and sampling.

Eastern Copper-Molybdenum-Gold Target

A new molybdenum geochemical target has been identified to the east, associated with a well-defined magnetic anomaly (Figure 2). It comprises a cluster of anomalous Mo values in felsic volcanic rocks with an associated outcrop of early porphyry intrusion, accompanied by elevated La/Yb ratios in part of the sample population. Sr/Y and La/Yb ratios is a widely used industry benchmark for assessing whether a magmatic system was capable of generating a large porphyry deposit, with values above 35 for Sr/Y and above 20 for La/Yb generally considered copper fertile1,4. The magmatic system that built southern Peru's giant porphyry deposits, including Quellaveco, Cuajone and Toquepala, averages a Sr/Y ratio of 104.42. Esperanza's main target, averaging 89.12 is firmly within the range of southern Peru's established porphyry districts3.

The area may represent a structurally controlled zone or a separate magmatic-hydrothermal centre. Anomalous gold values are present in the sample population of both the new eastern and western geochemical target zones (Figure 2). The continuity of these anomalies and their relationship with potential intrusions require further exploration.

Figure 2) Esperanza Project - Reduced to pole magnetic map and anomalous molybdenum (Mo) and gold (Au), in rock samples.





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Table 1: Summary of select rock chip results for the Esperanza Project with latest samples highlighted in grey

Sample ID Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Mo (ppm) Lithology Sample Area (m) Y410328 0.030 0.48 0.038 4.02 Early Porphyry 30 x 30 Y410468 0.438 0.95 0.001 4.70 Vein 1 x 5 Y410506 0.193 0.15 0.014 6.55 Early Porphyry 30 x 30 Y411476 <0.007 0.14 0.012 6.55 Agglomerate 5 x 5 Y410400 0.003 0.08 0.002 12.35 Altered Rhyolite 30 x 30 Y410402 0.003 0.05 0.001 10.58 Altered Rhyolite 30 x 30 Y410413 0.003 0.08 0.001 9.72 Rhyodacite 30 x 30 Y410415 0.003 0.08 0.001 10.66 Rhyodacite 30 x 30 Y410417 0.003 0.09 0.001 9.71 Altered Rhyodacite 30 x 30 Y410422 0.003 0.14 0.001 9.96 Altered Rhyodacite 30 x 30 Y410425 0.012 0.58 0.002 11.56 Brecciated Vein 0.1 x 5 Y410444 0.003 0.13 0.002 9.41 Altered Rhyodacite 30 x 30 Y410490 0.003 0.09 0.001 9.66 Altered Rhyodacite 30 x 30 A-N° 000340 <0.005 0.22 3.847 2.12 Agglomerate 2 x2 A-N° 000341 <0.005 0.18 2.870 2.35 Agglomerate 2 x2 A-N° 000342 0.005 0.18 3.296 2.44 Agglomerate 2 x2 A-N° 000343 <0.005 0.19 3.821 1.85 Agglomerate 2 x2 A-N° 000344 0.006 0.18 3.068 1.82 Agglomerate 2 x2 A-N° 000346 0.050 0.13 1.111 1.8 Agglomerate 2 x2 A-N° 000350 0.013 0.27 4.493 2.11 Agglomerate 2 x2 A-N° 000351 0.005 0.17 4.558 2.32 Agglomerate 2 x2 A-N° 000353 0.017 0.2 1.461 1.67 Agglomerate 2 x2 A-N° 000381 0.006 0.07 0.001 21.62 Diorite 2 x2 A-N° 000383 0.011 0.13 0.001 37.96 Diorite 2 x2 A-N° 000385 0.014 0.23 0.001 34.58 Diorite 2 x2 A-N° 000386 0.027 0.10 0.003 39.04 Diorite 2 x2 A-N° 000389 0.008 0.11 0.001 39.91 Diorite 2 x2 A-N° 000405 <0.005 0.19 1.905 1.97 Agglomerate 2x2 A-N° 000406 0.008 0.36 1.778 6.48 Agglomerate 3 x5 A-N° 000408 0.016 0.49 3.941 16.94 Agglomerate 2 x2 A-N° 000410 0.005 0.13 1.441 3.33 Agglomerate 5 x5 A-N° 000416 0.027 0.34 1.584 7.5 Agglomerate 5 x 5 A-N° 000426 0.008 0.09 0.001 23.18 Diorite 2 x 2 A-N° 000430 0.006 0.33 0.001 25.79 Breccia 5 x 2 A-N° 000433 0.370 82.00 0.037 67.15 Vein 5 x 2 Y409718 0.051 5.96 0.005 8.52 Vein 0.1 x 2 Y409732 0.094 6.41 0.009 15.64 Hydrothermal Bx 40 x 40 Y409737 0.043 6.17 0.004 8.96 Conglomerate 25 x 25 Y409768 0.069 1.56 0.007 43.17 Vein 0.6 x 2 Y409794 0.073 2.90 0.007 4.32 Vein 0.07 x 3 Y409808 0.460 3.09 0.046 36.73 Vein 5 x 3 Y409810 0.197 1.36 0.020 151.97 Andesite 40 x 20 Y409811 0.332 2.48 0.033 14.81 Vein 0.1 x 2 Y409817 0.006 0.11 0.001 21.55 Andesite 30 x 30 Y409818 <0.005 0.14 0.030 42.5 Andesite 30 x 30 Y409847 0.086 0.10 0.009 42.57 Dacite 5 x 5 Y409876 0.007 0.13 0.001 29.98 Andesite 6 x 5 Y409877 0.009 0.20 0.001 63.75 Andesite 5 x 5 Y409895 0.776 3.97 0.078 16.86 Vein 0.20 x 2 Y409912 0.243 18.5 0.024 39.64 Vein 0.30 x 2 Y409917 0.024 0.40 0.002 19.55 Vein 0.2 x 2.5 Y409918 7.795 27.7 0.780 5.96 Vein 0.3 x 2 Y409930 0.039 0.07 0.004 25.37 Andesite 5 x 3 Y409951 0.027 0.23 0.003 47.51 Veinlets 5 x 3 Y409957 0.011 2.97 0.001 2.77 Veinlets 20 x 15 Y409989 2.099 0.69 0.210 2.82 Veinlets 10 x 20 Y410045 0.074 2.22 0.007 6.12 Vein 1 x 2.5 Y411452 0.016 0.19 3.156 23.35 Agglomerate 0.6 x 4 Y411453 0.091 0.21 0.498 42.56 Agglomerate 2 x 3 Y411456 2.353 8.81 0.015 8.3 Vein 0,1 x 2 Y411458 0.008 0.20 1.144 7.76 Agglomerate 5 x 5 Y411469 0.016 0.09 0.013 61.34 Agglomerate 2 x 4 Y411471 0.011 0.10 1.164 3.7 Agglomerate 20 x 20 Y411472 0.007 0.21 2.396 4.65 Agglomerate 5 x 5

Esperanza Project

Esperanza comprises approximately 24,900 hectares of claims 100% owned by DLP in southern Peru, located approximately 35 km southwest of Freeport-McMoRan's Cerro Verde mine - one of the largest copper deposits in the world - and immediately south of the Chapi copper mine (Figure 3). The Project sits within one of the most productive copper belts on earth, with established infrastructure, power and skilled labour in the surrounding Arequipa and Moquegua regions.

Figure 3) Location of the Esperanza Project





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Quality Control and Quality Assurance

DLP Resources Peru S.A.C, a subsidiary of DLP Resources Inc., supervises sampling and carries out surface sampling and mapping of outcrop at the Esperanza project. Rock chip grid sampling was done within a maximum area of 40m x 40m and descriptions were carried out by a geologist. Samples are bagged and sealed on site before transportation to the SGS Peru S.A.C. sample preparation facility in Arequipa by Company vehicles and staff. Rocks are crushed Drying at 100°C, primary and secondary crushing to -10 mesh (up to 6K) Division and pulverizing of 250g (95% to 140 mesh) with 70% passing <2mm. Sample is split with riffle splitter and 250g pulverized to 85% less than 75um. Prepared samples are sent to Lima by SGS Peru S.A.C. for analysis. SGS Peru S.A.C. is an independent laboratory. Samples are analyzed for 50 elements using a four-acid digestion and atomic absorption spectroscopy finish. Overlimit samples for copper and silver were re-analysed by four-acid digestion and atomic absorption spectrometry finish. For gold determination, fire assay of a 30 g charge is followed by an atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) determination. In addition, sequential copper analyses are done and reports, soluble copper using sulphuric acid leach, soluble copper in cyanide leach, residual copper and total copper. SGS meets all requirements of International Standards with ISO/IEC 17025 accredited testing laboratories.

About DLP Resources Inc.

DLP Resources Inc. is a copper-focused development company advancing two 100%-owned projects in southern Peru: Aurora and Esperanza.

Aurora is a large-scale porphyry copper-molybdenum-silver deposit containing a combined open pit and underground indicated mineral resource of 614.84 million tonnes at 0.19% Cu, 0.06% Mo and 2.09 g/t Ag, and an inferred mineral resource of 1,118.80 million tonnes at 0.18% Cu, 0.07% Mo and 1.95 g/t Ag. An independent Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) completed in September 2026 established an after-tax NPV8% of US$2,703 million and an IRR of 18.5%, based on a 17.5-year mine life utilizing open pit and underground mining methods. Aurora's robust production profile contemplates payable production of 90.5 million pounds per year of copper, 37.4 million pounds per year of molybdenum and 1.21 million ounces per year of silver.

Esperanza is an emerging district-scale copper-gold discovery covering approximately 24,900 hectares, located 35 km from Cerro Verde, one of the world's largest copper mines. A 5.0 km x 2.5 km magnetic anomaly is supported by high-grade surface and trench sampling results, and surface exploration has identified four high-potential targets. The Company's maiden drill program commenced on September 20, 2026 and is currently paused pending resolution of outstanding authorization matters.

DLP is listed on the TSX-V (DLP), on the OTCQB (DLPRF), and on the FSE (J8C).

Mr. Gendall, CEO & President of the company is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Gendall has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

The results of the PEA are preliminary in nature. The PEA is based on a Mineral Resource Estimate that has not been upgraded to a Mineral Reserve and the economic analysis does not have as high a level of certainty as a Pre-Feasibility Study or Feasibility Study. The PEA includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be classified as Mineral Reserves. There is no certainty that the PEA will be realized. Actual capital costs, operating costs, production rates, metallurgical recoveries, and project economics may differ materially from those set out in the PEA. The PEA is subject to various risks and uncertainties, including those related to commodity prices, exchange rates, capital and operating costs, permitting timelines, and the availability of financing. Readers are directed to the Company's news release dated September 1, 2026 for disclosure of QA/QC procedures, methodology and data verification undertaken in respect of the Aurora mineral resource estimate and PEA.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things, the continuation, timing and completion of the drill program at Esperanza; the number, depth and sequencing of planned drill holes; the objectives of the drill program, including confirming the continuity, thickness and grade of the oxide zone and providing material for metallurgical testwork; the timing of receipt and reporting of assay results; the resolution of outstanding authorization matters and the resumption of drilling at Esperanza; the prospectivity of the three new claims and the new western and eastern targets, and the Company's plans to explore them; the Company's plans to evaluate them; and the anticipated production profile and economics of the Aurora project as set out in the PEA.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the risk of further interruptions to drilling, including in relation to authorization, permitting or regulatory matters; risks relating to the regulatory and permitting environment in Peru; risks related to community relations and social licence to operate; uncertainty as to the Company's ability to fund and conduct its exploration programs; risks inherent in mineral exploration activities, including unexpected geological or environmental conditions; the risk that drilling may not confirm the continuity or grade of mineralization indicated by surface sampling; delays in laboratory turnaround times; risks relating to title to mineral claims, including the new claims; the preliminary nature of the PEA and the risk that actual capital costs, operating costs, production rates, metallurgical recoveries and project economics may differ materially from those set out in the PEA; and commodity price, exchange rate and general market risks.

In making the forward looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that outstanding authorization matters will be resolved and drilling at Esperanza will resume without further material interruption; that regulatory approvals and permits required for operations at Esperanza will be obtained or maintained in a timely manner; that the new claims are, or will be, in good standing; that the Company will have sufficient funding to complete the drill program; that laboratory turnaround times will be reasonable; and the key technical and economic assumptions set out in the PEA, as more fully described in the Company's news release dated September 1, 2026.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward- looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward- looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

1 Loucks, R.R. (2014), Distinctive composition of copper-ore-forming arc magmas, Australian Journal of Earth Sciences 61(1), 5-16

2 Chen, N. et al. (2023), Arc magmatic evolution and porphyry copper deposit formation under compressional regime: A geochemical perspective from the Toquepala arc in Southern Peru, Earth-Science Reviews

3 The Sr/Y ratio is not a measure of mineralization, grade or tonnage, and a fertile signature does not guarantee the presence of an economic deposit. Geochemical characteristics and mineral resources of other properties are not necessarily indicative of the mineralization at Esperanza.

4 Jean-François Moyen, High Sr/Y and La/Yb ratios: The meaning of the "adakitic signature", Lithos 112 (2009) 556-574

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