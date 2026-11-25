

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Wilserdly (giredestrant), used alone after surgery in adults with estrogen receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer - the most common subtype of the disease. A once-daily oral tablet, Wilserdly is the first new hormone therapy for early-stage breast cancer in more than 20 years.



Wilserdly belongs to a class of medicines called oral estrogen receptor antagonists. In estrogen receptor-positive breast cancer, estrogen binds to receptors (proteins) on cancer cells and signals them to grow. Estrogen receptor antagonists like Wilserdly block this process and break down the receptors, cutting off a key driver of tumor growth.



'Like many Americans, I have seen breast cancer affect my own family. That experience makes the work we do at FDA deeply personal,' said Acting FDA Commissioner Kyle Diamantas. 'Even as we recognize how far treatment has come for early-stage breast cancer, the Trump administration knows that patients and their families are counting on us to keep building on that progress, and that's what we've done with today's approval.'



The approval covers adults with estrogen receptor-positive, HER2-negative, stage I, II, or III disease with an intermediate to high risk of recurrence following surgery. Breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the United States. An estimated 321,910 new cases are expected in women and 2,670 in men in 2026, approximately 70 percent of which are estrogen receptor-positive and HER2-negative.



'For patients with early-stage hormone-driven breast cancer, the goal after surgery is to keep the cancer from coming back,' said Angelo de Claro, director of the FDA's Oncology Center of Excellence. 'Our review focused on whether Wilserdly could reduce that risk more effectively than the hormone therapies patients already receive. The evidence showed that it could, supporting today's approval of a new option for patients at intermediate to high risk of recurrence.'



In the randomized, multicenter lidERA Breast Cancer trial, 4,170 adults with this subtype at intermediate to high risk of recurrence were assigned to receive Wilserdly or standard of care hormone therapy - tamoxifen or an aromatase inhibitor (anastrozole, letrozole, or exemestane) for up to 5 years. Wilserdly reduced the risk of invasive breast cancer recurrence or death by 30 percent compared with standard hormone therapy, FDA claims. This made lidERA the first phase III trial to demonstrate a benefit with an oral estrogen receptor antagonist in early-stage breast cancer.



The FDA previously approved Wilserdly on November 16, in combination with everolimus for certain adults with estrogen receptor-positive, HER2-negative, ESR1-mutated advanced or metastatic breast cancer whose disease recurred or progressed during or after prior endocrine therapy.



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