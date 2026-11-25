

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Lingering concerns about artificial intelligence and threats of additional U.S. tariffs rattled global markets on Wednesday. Worries about a debt fueled AI and data center boom dampened market sentiment amidst fears of a hawkish monetary policy outlook from the Federal Reserve.



Wall Street Futures are trading deep in the red while shares of Nvidia are trading close to 5 percent lower in premarket trading. European markets are trading mostly with gains. Earlier in the day, Asian markets declined heavily tracking Wall Street's losses on Tuesday. South Korea's KOSPI has plunged more than 6 percent.



The Dollar Index has rallied ahead of the release of PCE-based inflation readings from the U.S. Bond yields eased across regions and tenors.



The crude oil price benchmarks have eased. Gold has slipped more than a percent. Cryptocurrencies are trading in negative territory.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 49,580.60 down 0.88% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,091.30 down 1.53% Nasdaq 100 (US Tech 100) at 25,566.00 down 2.47% Germany's DAX at 25,041.79, up 0.15% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,501.59, up 0.33% France's CAC 40 at 8,113.90, up 0.91% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,999.75, down 0.07% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 57,110.00, down 2.62% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,692.40, down 0.39% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,476.47, down 2.03% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 21,966.01, down 1.14% South Korea's KOSPI at 4,697.51, down 6.16%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 104.04, up 0.22% EUR/USD at 1.0942, down 0.21% GBP/USD at 1.3068, down 0.36% USD/JPY at 159.37, up 0.08% USD/CHF at 0.8329, down 0.38% AUD/USD at 0.6571, down 1.02%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.852%, down 0.94% Germany at 3.2166%, down 1.50% France at 4.708%, down 1.47% U.K. at 5.1319%, down 1.15% Japan at 2.629%, down 3.42%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Feb) at $88.04, down 0.83% Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jan) at $81.38, down 0.82% Gold Futures (Dec) at $3,518.40, down 1.22% Silver Futures (Dec) at $39.90, down 2.17%



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $58,791.01, down 1.50% Ethereum at $1,645.80, down 2.08% BNB at $540.57, down 0.85% XRP at $0.9114, down 1.80% Solana at $67.69, down 3.76%



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News