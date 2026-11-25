A lab-fabricated lithium-ion pouch cell, the lightweight format used in defence equipment such as drones, retained approximately 98% of its capacity after 1,000 full charges with an anode made from Zentek's Canadian Albany graphite. For comparison, a pouch cell prepared and tested under the same program using a commercially available graphite anode material sold for laboratory research retained less than 25% of its initial capacity after 1,000 cycles. All cells were prepared and evaluated under the same test protocol.

Guelph, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2026) - Zentek Ltd. (TSXV: ZEN) (OTCQX: ZTEKF) ("Zentek" or the "Company") today reported lithium-ion battery test results for graphite from its 100% owned Albany Graphite Project in Ontario, Canada.

In University of Toronto tests, a battery cell with an anode made from Albany graphite shaped into spherical particles at the University of Toronto completed 1,000 full charge and discharge cycles and kept about 98% of its capacity. The test used a pouch cell, the flat, lightweight cell format used in certain defence equipment such as drones and soldier-worn power systems, paired with a widely used cathode chemistry (NMC532).

These results were obtained in laboratory-scale cells and have not yet been independently verified. Zentek intends to commission independent third-party testing to confirm performance and further evaluate Albany graphite under a broader range of operating conditions. Zentek plans further testing under the high-power conditions typical of defence equipment.

Highlights

1,000 cycles: a cell made with Albany graphite retained approximately 98% of its initial capacity after 1,000 full charge and discharge cycles.

Second cell holding up: a cell made with a second Albany graphite sample retained approximately 96% of its initial capacity after 600 cycles and approximately 90% after 1,000 cycles. Testing continues.

Commercial reference: in the same program, a cell made with a commercially available graphite anode material sold for laboratory research, prepared and tested under the same conditions, retained less than 25% of its capacity after 1,000 cycles.

Real battery format: all cells were lithium-ion pouch cells, the flat, lightweight format used in defence equipment such as drones and soldier-worn power systems.

Next step: independent third-party testing to confirm the results and testing under defence-type high-power conditions.

Test Results

A rechargeable lithium-ion battery gradually loses capacity as it is repeatedly charged and discharged. The rate at which capacity fades is an important factor in battery life: generally, the more gradual the fade, the longer the battery lasts. Because graphite is the anode material in most lithium-ion batteries, including the batteries that power drones and other defence equipment, its performance can significantly influence long-term battery durability.

Researchers at the University of Toronto, led by Professor Mohini Sain, fabricated and evaluated lithium-ion pouch cells using spherical Albany graphite and a commercially available reference graphite anode material sold for laboratory research. The cells were then cycled (charged and discharged) repeatedly from August to November 2026. Dr. Ritu Kumar performed the work.

Graphite in the cell Charge cycles completed Capacity retained Albany graphite, cell 1 1,000 ~98% Albany graphite, cell 2 1,000, testing continues ~90% Commercial reference graphite 1,000 Less than 25%

Information about the Albany Graphite Project is available in the Company's filings under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Management Commentary

"The results observed in these pouch-cell tests are noteworthy from a battery materials standpoint. After 1,000 charge-discharge cycles, the Albany graphite anode retained approximately 98% of its initial capacity, indicating very low-capacity fade under the conditions evaluated. These findings support further investigation of Albany graphite's performance across a broader range of cell designs and operating conditions," said Professor Mohini Sain, PhD, P.Eng., Dr.hc, FRSC (UK), FCAE, Professor of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering and Director of the Centre for Biocomposites and Biomaterials Processing, University of Toronto.

"Defence equipment runs on batteries that must be light, reliable and made from secure, trusted sources of supply, and Canadian graphite can help meet that need. A battery material has to survive a thousand charges in a real cell before anyone takes it seriously, and an Albany cell did exactly that with barely any capacity loss. Our next step is to test Albany graphite under the demands of defence applications and have these results verified independently," said Mohammed "Moe" Jiwan, CEO of Zentek.

About the Albany Graphite Project

The Albany Graphite Project is located near Hearst, Ontario, and is 100% owned through the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Albany Graphite Corp. The Project is being advanced as a potential domestic North American source of graphite for nuclear, defence, advanced energy storage and allied-nation supply chains. Graphite has been designated a critical mineral by Canada, the United States and Australia and is recognized as both a Critical Raw Material and a Strategic Raw Material under the European Union's Critical Raw Materials Act.

About Zentek

Zentek Ltd. is a Canadian intellectual property development and commercialization company advancing a portfolio of graphene-enabled and advanced material technologies across clean air, next-generation materials, and critical minerals. Core platforms are Albany Graphite, ZenGUARD, and Triera. Albany is the Company's principal critical minerals asset.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address further and independent testing, testing under high-power conditions, the continued cycling of test cells, and the potential use of Albany graphite in lithium-ion batteries, including for defence applications, and events or developments that the Company expects, is forward-looking information. The results described are from laboratory-scale cells built and tested at a university, have not been independently verified, and may not be repeated in further testing, in larger cells or at commercial scale. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements. There are certain factors, including, without limitation, the risk factors set out in the Company's Annual Information Form and quarterly MD&A, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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