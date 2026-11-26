Micon, which prepared the Albany Preliminary Economic Assessment announced August 10, 2026, has been engaged to lead the Albany Pre-Feasibility Study as Zentek advances Albany toward a development decision.

Guelph, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2026) - Zentek Ltd. (TSXV: ZEN) (OTCQX: ZTEKF) ("Zentek" or the "Company") announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Albany Graphite Corp., has engaged Micon International Limited ("Micon") to prepare a Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") for the Company's 100% owned Albany Graphite Project ("Albany" or the "Project"), located near Hearst, Ontario. The agreement takes effect on November 26, 2026.

A PFS is a typical next study stage after a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA"). It evaluates the project in considerably greater technical and economic detail and can inform financing discussions, permitting plans and development decisions. Under the CIM Definition Standards incorporated into National Instrument 43-101, a PEA cannot support public disclosure of mineral reserves; that disclosure requires at least a PFS demonstrating that the relevant mineral resources are economically mineable.

The PFS Campaign

Micon will lead the PFS and bring together the work of the Company's other study partners. The campaign is expected to include:

Field programs to collect the additional geotechnical, groundwater and environmental information a PFS requires

Further engineering and design work on the mine, processing and site infrastructure

Updated capital and operating cost estimates

Environmental, social and permitting studies, conducted in collaboration with Constance Lake First Nation, on whose traditional territory the Project is located

Specialist studies, including tailings, environmental baseline, site access and power supply, by independent firms working under Micon's direction

The specialist firms will be contracted and paid directly by Albany Graphite Corp. The Company will report results when the study is complete, with the technical information reviewed and approved by a Qualified Person at that time.

Information about the Albany Graphite Project, including the PEA, is available in the Company's filings under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Micon International Limited

Micon International Limited is a Toronto-based mining consultancy that has advised the international mining industry since 1988. Its consultants work across geology, mining, metallurgy, mineral economics, and environmental and social studies for mining companies, financial institutions and government agencies. Micon prepared the Albany PEA announced on August 10, 2026.

Management Commentary

"This has been a transformational year for Zentek. We strengthened our balance sheet and capitalized the Company for growth, so we can build our story on solid ground. Engaging Micon, the team that built the Albany PEA, to lead the pre-feasibility study shows that we are ending this year at the same pace we started it. We will report what the study finds, when it finds it," said Mohammed (Moe) Jiwan, CEO of Zentek.

"We are pleased to continue our work on Albany and to lead the pre-feasibility study," said Adil Aissautov, Senior Studies Manager, Micon International Limited.

About the Albany Graphite Project

The Albany Graphite Project is located near Hearst, Ontario, and is 100% owned through the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Albany Graphite Corp. The Project is being advanced as a potential domestic North American source of graphite for nuclear, defence, advanced energy storage and allied-nation supply chains. Graphite has been designated a critical mineral by Canada, the United States and Australia and is recognized as both a Critical Raw Material and a Strategic Raw Material under the European Union's Critical Raw Materials Act.

About Zentek

Zentek Ltd. is a Canadian intellectual property development and commercialization company advancing a portfolio of graphene-enabled and advanced material technologies across clean air, next-generation materials, and critical minerals. Core platforms are Albany Graphite, ZenGUARD, and Triera. Albany is the Company's principal critical minerals asset.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the scope, timing, cost and completion of the PFS, the field and study programs that will support it, and the advancement of the Albany Graphite Project. There is no assurance that the PFS will be completed on the expected timeline or budget, that its results will support further development, or that the Project will be developed. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Readers should review the risk factors set out in the Company's Annual Information Form and quarterly management's discussion and analysis, available on SEDAR+. Zentek does not undertake to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/326029