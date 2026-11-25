REBOOT to integrate Health Lives Here mobile app into its care management platform offering to support pending contracts with MCOs who manage over 1,500,000 covered lives

EinsteinRx pharmacy-focused AI to be combined with REBOOT's Maddie patient-focused and Teddie physician-focused agentic AI engagement platforms to help achieve data-driven improved patient outcomes

Focus initial expansion beyond GLP-1 will be into Long COVID and Cancer

Leading Physical & IT Healthcare Company's Addition of REBOOT's Patient-Physician Engagement Platform to DelivMeds Supplier-to-Pharmacy Same-Day Prescription Delivery Platform Completes Novel, Patented Healthcare Management Offering

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2026 / DataMEDS AI, Inc. ("DataMEDS AI," "DataMEDS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:MEDS), a leading physical and healthcare technology AI company, today announced that it has expanded its license, revenue sharing and marketing agreement (the "Agreement") with Reboot Health AI, Inc. ("REBOOT"), a Data Health Partners, Inc., ("DHP") wholly-owned subsidiary established to commercialize data-driven care and outcome-optimization software, to include rights in the United States to REBOOT's intellectual property and proprietary care management platform for all medical applications, through both business-to-business-to-consumer ("B2B2C") and business-to-consumer ("B2C") channels. REBOOT's parent company DHP owns five (5) issued U.S. patents, has received one (1) Notice of Allowance for an additional U.S. patent and has pending six (6) patent applications (together the "IP Portfolio) that have been licensed to DataMEDS as part of the Agreement. DHPI is currently the Plaintiff in active litigation with Teladoc Health, Inc. related to the IP Portfolio that was licensed to the Company. The REBOOT care management platform addresses chronic disease management and all levels of acute care.

The Agreement builds on the Company's existing license for glucagon-like peptide-1 ("GLP-1") direct-to-consumer ("DTC") programs, which remains exclusive to DataMEDS. DataMEDS has launched a first version of the Health Lives Here mobile application (HLH 1.0) that is targeted to allow patients to see physicians in both synchronous and asynchronous visits, and be prescribed FDA-approved injectable and oral GLP-1 medications, gain access to proprietary medical foods, track wearables data from nine (9) commonly used wearable devices, input nutritional consumption data and engage with an AI-driven wellness coach to support consumers in achieving wellness goals while tracking progress over time. The Agreement maintains REBOOT's initial license commitment that no other platform licensed by REBOOT will include GLP-1 DTC rights. The Company intends to launch a second version 2.0 (HLH 2.0) of the mobile app in the first quarter of 2027 that will include certain aspects of the REBOOT technology in time to support a marketing campaign around Super Bowl 2027, with the expectation that a third, significantly more robust version 3.0 (HLH 3.0) will be launched in the second quarter of 2027. DataMEDS is the first licensee of the REBOOT platform and expects to be the first company to bring it to market, targeted for the first half of 2027.

As part of the expansion, REBOOT plans to integrate the Health Lives Here mobile application into its managed care platform and current pilot program with counterparties and has begun implementation preparations. The integration is intended to give eligible members access to the Company's pharmacy, telehealth, laboratory and care management services through a single mobile app. REBOOT has pending contracts to launch its care management platform offering for Managed Care Organizations (MCOs) who manage over 1,500,000 covered lives.

"Expanding our REBOOT license beyond GLP-1 lets us bring patient engagement into the areas where we already have pharmacy, laboratory and telehealth infrastructure, starting with Long COVID and cancer, and ultimately into all areas of medical care" said Gerald Commissiong, Interim Co-CEO of DataMEDS. "We retain exclusivity in GLP-1 direct-to-consumer, and as REBOOT's first licensee we expect to be first to market with this platform in both B2B2C and B2C channels. Bringing Health Lives Here to REBOOT's platform opportunities puts our EinsteinRx AI, pharmacy network, novel cancer tests and DelivMeds same-day delivery in front of more than 1.5 million people in 2027, which dramatically opens revenue opportunities for our various healthcare products and service services divisions."

In Long COVID, DataMEDS expects to build on its Health Lives Here Community Respiratory Program, delivered through the Corexa Health pharmacy network and its exclusive distribution agreement with Tollo Health, LLC for dietary Tollovid and medica food Galectovid. In cancer, the Company expects to draw on its Helomics subsidiary's CLIA-certified oncology laboratory in Pittsburgh and its relationships with treating oncologists. For GLP-1 patients, DataMEDS is distributing medical food Forzet for the dietary management of muscle loss associated with weight loss therapies.

The companies also plan to combine DataMEDS' EinsteinRx pharmacy-focused artificial intelligence with REBOOT's Maddie patient-focused and its Teddie physician-focused AI engagement platforms. The combined platform is designed to link patient engagement and medication adherence data with pharmacy fulfillment data, helping physicians and care managers track and improve patient outcomes.

Together with the Company's DelivMeds supplier-to-pharmacy same-day prescription delivery platform, the REBOOT platform is intended to give patients, physicians, pharmacies and payors one offering that spans:

Patient engagement for care management;

Prescription fulfillment and medicine adherence reporting to physicians;

Pharmacy delivery of medicine to patients; and

Auditable records and billing reporting to payors.

DataMEDS expects to also be able to produce de-identified patient outcomes data that will provide pharmaceutical manufacturers with robust data to allow it to tailor its positioning efforts to patients, physicians and payors. Additionally, the Company's PharmacyChain pharmaceutical tracking platform currently in development is being designed to improve transparency, resilience and security for the pharmaceutical supply chain.

"We are very excited to partner with DataMEDS both as a licensing and technology partner, as well as a shareholder to help achieve improvement in the delivery of healthcare in the United States" said Edward Withrow III, President of REBOOT and DHP. "The opportunity to partner with DataMEDS and its Health Lives Here initiative that is partnered with NFL Alumni Health gives us an incredible opportunity to drive patient engagement and raise awareness of the programs and technologies we are providing."

The new B2B2C and B2C rights for additional medical applications are non-exclusive. Tollo Health is the owner of the Health Lives Here mobile application, with DataMEDS subsidiaries Corexa Health and Helomics providing pharmacy and laboratory services, respectively. Gerald Commissiong is the Interim Co-CEO of DataMEDS and is also Founder, President & CEO of Tollo Health, LLC.

According to KFF, MCOs manage roughly one-third of total national health expenditures and cover over half of the U.S. population (52% in 2024, projected to reach 56% by 2034). Payments to Medicaid MCOs alone totaled roughly $490 billion in 2024 (up from $457 billion in 2023), representing 54% of Medicaid spending. The digital chronic disease management market was $10.13 billion in 2025 and is projected to USD 28.60 billion by 2034, according to Fortune Business Insights.

For more information about DataMEDS AI, please contact James Lambert, Vice President at Rubenstein Public Relations, at jlambert@rubensteinpr.com or at 212-805-3024.

About DataMEDS AI

DataMEDS AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS), formerly Wellgistics Health, Inc., is a healthcare company focused on the vertical integration of technology, pharmacy, pharmaceutical-adjacent and telemedicine business units through its health information technology platforms to deliver a better experience for consumers and providers. Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., DataMEDS incorporates its EinsteinRx artificial intelligence platform and PharmacyChain blockchain-enabled smart contracts platform into the Health Lives Here mobile application from Tollo Health, LLC, and its pharmacy-related Corexa Health subsidiary provides pharmacy dispensing and pharmacy-related services, including distribution of products developed by Tollo Health. DataMEDS also owns Helomics Corporation, a Pittsburgh, PA-based commercial clinical molecular diagnostics laboratory focused on the ChemoFx Assay chemotherapy selection diagnostics test that aims to help oncologists make chemotherapy treatment decisions. Learn more at https://datamedsai.com.

About REBOOT Health AI

REBOOT Health AI, Inc., is a transformative care management platform targeting one of the biggest challenges to our health care system; the management of chronic disease patients. The REBOOT Health AI platform is designed to provide tools for care teams to transition from episodic care to continual care management. REBOOT Health AI was created to address the rising and unsustainable cost to manage patients with chronic diseases. Designed to handle multiple morbidities and the management of low, medium and high acuity patient populations, REBOOT Health AI is built on three pillars:

Pillar One; Maddie, a patient facing agentic AI agent that is an extension of the care team and is designed to increase patient engagement through 24-7 accessibility and interaction between Maddie and the patient, incorporating REBOOT's patented data-driven, evidence-based, outcome optimization technology, goal mastery, habit formation and behavioral science, that allows for a tracking of the whole patient, combining the ability to track biometric data, along with attitudinal, emotional and behavioral data in a structured medication and lifestyle management system.

Pillar Two; Teddie, a care team focused agentic AI agent designed to help providers reach their new operational goals associated with continual care, providing better care for patients through increased visibility to the patient, and help care teams transition from episodic to continual care, leading to better health outcomes for the patient, generating additional revenue for the provider, and reducing utilization rate of costly ER visits for the payer.

Pillar Three; the Protocol Wizard and module that is designed to manage the onboarding process and to incorporate the disease domain content and protocols with AMA best practices content, allowing for the providers patient specific content including lifestyle regimens and medication adherence instructions. The Protocol Wizard is domain agnostic and can be set up for a specific disease such as diabetes or a combination of diseases.

REBOOT Health AI, Inc. has been awarded a master license from Data Health Partners for five (5) patents, a notice of allowance on one (1) patent and six (6) patents pending around goal mastery and outcome optimization.

Headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA, REBOOT Health AI has been in stealth mode since its inception in 2024.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are not predictions of actual performance. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding: the scope, term, exclusivity and economic terms of the Agreement, including REBOOT's continued compliance with its commitment that no other platform it licenses will include GLP-1 direct-to-consumer rights, and the risk that the Agreement is amended, terminated or not renewed; the non-exclusive nature of the B2B2C, B2C and additional medical application rights, and the risk that REBOOT licenses its platform to competitors, including competitors that reach market before the Company; the Company's ability to be the first to bring the REBOOT platform to market in the first half of 2027, and the timing and cost of doing so; the ability to develop and launch HLH 2.0 in the first quarter of 2027 and HLH 3.0 in the second quarter of 2027, to incorporate the REBOOT technology, and to execute related marketing campaigns as planned; the pending litigation between DHP and Teladoc concerning the IP Portfolio, including the risk that some or all of the licensed patents are found invalid, unenforceable or not infringed, the cost and duration of the litigation, and any effect on the value of the Company's license; whether pending patent applications in the IP Portfolio will issue, and the scope, validity and enforceability of intellectual property licensed from REBOOT or owned by the Company, and the ability to operate without infringing the rights of others; REBOOT's ability to integrate the Health Lives Here mobile application into its counterparty opportunities, the continuation and terms of those pending contracts, the number of covered lives who will have access to or use the application, and the level of engagement and revenue, if any, that results; the ability to integrate EinsteinRx with REBOOT's Maddie and Teddie engagement platforms and with the Company's DelivMeds delivery platform, and the performance of the combined offering, including its ability to improve patient outcomes; the Company's ability to generate, and lawfully commercialize, de-identified outcomes data, and demand for such data from pharmaceutical manufacturers; the development, functionality and timing of the PharmacyChain platform; the Company's ability to expand into Long COVID, cancer and other medical applications, and demand for, and the clinical and economic value of, care management programs in those areas; the regulatory status and marketing of products the Company distributes, including Forzet as a medical food and Tollovid and Galectovid as dietary supplements; the availability, pricing and supply of FDA-approved GLP-1 medications; the Company's relationships with Tollo Health, LLC, REBOOT, Data Health Partners, NFL Alumni Health and other partners, and potential conflicts of interest arising from the Company's related-party relationship with Tollo Health, LLC; any issuance of the Company's securities to REBOOT or its affiliates and the resulting dilution to existing stockholders; compliance with federal and state laws and regulations governing telehealth, pharmacy, prescribing, compounding and dispensing (including of GLP-1 medications), medical foods and dietary supplements, direct-to-consumer advertising and promotion, health care fraud and abuse, and the privacy and security of health information; the availability of reimbursement from payors, ACOs and MCOs; competition from other telehealth, digital health, pharmacy, care management and AI companies; and the Company's liquidity, capital resources and ability to fund its operations and growth initiatives. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

DataMEDS AI Media Contact

James Lambert, Vice President, Rubenstein Public Relations

212.805.3024 | jlambert@rubensteinpr.com

DataMEDS AI Investor Contact

IR@datamedsai.com

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SOURCE: DataMEDS AI, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/datameds-ai-expands-license-with-reboot-health-ai-to-include-ip-and-c-1257161