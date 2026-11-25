Common shares to trade on the OTCQB under the existing symbol "NUEPF" and remain DTC eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States, intended to broaden access for U.S. investors

Vancouver, British Columbia and Regina, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2026) - NUE Power Corp. (CSE: NUE) (OTCQB: NUEPF) (FSE: NUE1) ("NUE" or the "Company") announces that its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB"), operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., upgrading from the OTC Pink market. Trading on the OTCQB will commence at market open on November 25, 2026, under the Company's existing symbol "NUEPF". The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the symbol "NUE" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "NUE1". The upgrade forms part of the Company's initiative to increase its visibility with, and accessibility to, investors in the United States.

Highlights

OTCQB upgrade: NUE's common shares have been approved for upgrade from OTC Pink to the OTCQB, with trading commencing November 25, 2026, under the existing symbol "NUEPF". No action is required by current shareholders.

U.S. investor presence: The OTCQB upgrade is intended to broaden the Company's shareholder base and increase its visibility with U.S. institutional and retail investors.

DTC eligibility: The Company's common shares continue to be eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States.

Primary listing unchanged: The CSE remains the Company's primary listing.

Investor access: U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company at www.otcmarkets.com.

Message from the CEO

"We want to make NUE more accessible to investors across North America," said Broderick Gunning, Chief Executive Officer of NUE. "Moving to the OTCQB with DTC eligibility is intended to make it simpler for U.S. investors to research and hold NUE through their own brokers, alongside our shareholders in Canada and Europe. It is important that U.S. investors can follow and participate in NUE on familiar terms. Our focus remains on our core markets and on keeping all of our shareholders informed as we execute."

About the OTCQB and DTC Eligibility

The OTCQB is a U.S. trading platform operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. for entrepreneurial and development-stage companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, meet a minimum bid price test and complete an annual verification and management certification process.

DTC, a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded securities in the United States. DTC eligibility allows the Company's common shares to be cleared and settled electronically through brokerage firms, which simplifies the process of trading the shares in the United States.

About NUE Power Corp.

NUE Power Corp. (CSE: NUE) (OTCQB: NUEPF) (FSE: NUE1) is an energy infrastructure development company focused on the origination, development and advancement of integrated power and energy-park opportunities. Operating a develop-to-divest model, the Company emphasizes strategic site positioning, grid access and stage-gated development across markets serving compute-intensive and large-load industrial demand.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, identified by words such as "will," "intend" and "continue," including statements regarding the commencement of trading of the Company's common shares on the OTCQB and its timing; the eligibility of the Company's common shares for clearing and settlement through DTC; the continued listing of the Company's common shares on the CSE and their continued quotation on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange; the anticipated benefits of trading on the OTCQB and of DTC eligibility, including access for U.S. investors; the Company's objective of broadening its U.S. investor base and increasing its visibility with, and accessibility to, U.S. investors; and the Company's business focus.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including that the Company maintains OTCQB and DTC eligibility, its CSE listing and its Frankfurt Stock Exchange quotation, and is subject to risks and uncertainties, including that the Company may not continue to meet the OTCQB's eligibility requirements, including current financial reporting, the minimum bid price test and annual verification; that DTC eligibility may be withdrawn or restricted; that the anticipated benefits of trading on the OTCQB and of DTC eligibility may not be realized; that the Company may not achieve increased U.S. investor interest, visibility or accessibility; that the Company may not maintain its CSE listing or Frankfurt Stock Exchange quotation; the Company's need for additional financing to fund its operations and development activities; and market conditions. Actual results may differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/325589