Bitmine Immersion Technologies Announces Cash Dividend of $0.01 per Share of Common Stock

NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- (NYSE: BMNR; BMNP) Bitmine Immersion Technologies, Inc. ("Bitmine" or the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.01 per share on the Company's common stock (the "Common Stock"), which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "BMNR".

The dividend will be paid on December 29, 2026 to holders of record of the Common Stock as of the close of business on December 8, 2026.

About Bitmine

Bitmine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BMNR), together with its subsidiaries, is a blockchain technology infrastructure company operating across institutional digital asset staking and validation services, bitcoin mining, and strategic digital asset management. As the world's leading Ethereum Treasury company, it implements an innovative digital asset strategy for institutional investors and public market participants. The Company provides institutional-grade staking and validation infrastructure-through which it earns staking rewards and validation income-alongside bitcoin mining activities. Bitmine holds digital assets strategically, generating yield on those holdings to support liquidity and capital formation. Since 2025, the Company has expanded its blockchain infrastructure capabilities, including developing and deploying MAVAN, its institutional staking and validation platform. The Company's activities further include investments in early-stage blockchain opportunities ("moonshot" investments) and ancillary mining, hosting, and consulting services.

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