Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2026) - Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (TSX: ELEF) (OTCQB: SILEF) (FSE: 1P2) ("Silver Elephant" or the "Company") is pleased to report laboratory assay results from the drill core verification program at its Robinson-Lasher zinc-germanium-gallium project (the "Robinson-Lasher Project" or the "Project") in Livingston County, Kentucky.

As mentioned in the Company's news release on October 14, 2026, forty-six spot samples from four archived drill holes at the Earth Analysis Research Library of the Kentucky Geological Survey in Lexington, Kentucky, were analyzed by inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry ("ICP-MS"). The results from holes DXHR-01 and DXHR-03 confirm high-grade zinc, with germanium and gallium, at drill core intervals that broadly match those recorded in 2008. The 2026 assay results returned notably higher silver grades than the 2008 assays.

Germanium (currently trading at $269/oz1) is hosted in the sphalerite, while gallium (trading at $97.22/oz2) is present both in the zinc and in the fluorspar mineralized zones.

Holes DXHR-02 and DXHL-01 did not contain significant germanium mineralized intervals in either the 2008 or the 2026 assay data. DXHL-01 was drilled to test for fluorspar beds and returned 61.8% CaF2 over 8.0 feet in 2008.

Results

Each 2026 assay sample is from a spot location: it shows the composition of the core at that point and does not represent the grade of an interval. The selected high germanium and silver results are set out in Table 1, which also displays the 2008 historical assays at the same depths for comparison purposes. Table 2 displays the full 2026 assay results. Drill hole details are set out in Table 3.

Table 1 - Best results: highest germanium and silver values, with 2008 historical assays at the same depths

Drill hole Depth (ft) 2026 Zn (%) 2026 Ge (g/t) 2026 Ga (g/t) 2026 Ag (g/t) 2008 interval (ft) 2008 Zn (%) 2008 Ge (g/t) 2008 Ga (g/t) 2008 Ag (g/t) DXHR-03 630.0 40.57 215.4 13.5 23.2 630.0-636.6 28.12 350 nil 12 DXHR-01 580.0 50.17 115.4 7.5 20.3 578.0-584.2 5.06 60 nil nil DXHR-03 628.0 38.35 114.2 16.2 14.4 627.0-630.0 0.43 180 nil nil DXHR-01 586.0 49.23 85.8 2.6 14.4 584.2-592.0 12.60 90 nil 6 DXHR-01 628.0 34.40 63.1 2.7 13.8 621.0-629.0 8.63 140 10 nil DXHR-01 560.0 29.73 55.0 5.9 7.9 558.6-561.0 24.21 150 nil 3 DXHR-01 631.0 26.24 54.9 3.1 10.5 629.0-634.0 32.63 220 20 10 DXHR-01 565.0 25.97 43.4 5.8 6.5 563.5-567.9 17.18 100 nil 3 DXHR-01 575.0 39.70 39.1 7.2 5.3 570.0-578.0 23.62 140 10 5 DXHR-01 616.0 27.15 33.2 6.3 5.9 614.0-621.0 16.33 180 nil 5 DXHR-01 642.0 19.38 22.3 6.6 10.9 640.0-645.0 0.03 n.a. n.a. nil DXHR-01 639.0 17.70 21.3 2.4 15.0 636.3-640.0 15.73 150 nil 7 DXHR-01 619.0 14.98 20.8 9.4 6.9 614.0-621.0 16.33 180 nil 5

The ten highest germanium values and the ten highest silver values, ranked by germanium. 2026 values are single spot samples; 2008 values are historical assays of the full interval shown. nil = below detection; n.a. = not analyzed. 1 g/t = 1 ppm. Depths are downhole; holes are vertical (-90°), so downhole intervals approximate true thickness.

Zinc. The 2026 samples returned high-grade zinc within the 2008 zinc intervals. This includes 50.17% Zn at 580.0 feet, 49.23% Zn at 586.0 feet, and 39.70% Zn at 575.0 feet in DXHR-01, and 40.57% Zn at 630.0 feet and 38.35% Zn at 628.0 feet in DXHR-03. Samples between sphalerite bands returned zinc below the detection limit, as expected for spot samples in banded mineralized zones.

Germanium. Germanium content tracks with zinc, with the highest values in the most zinc-rich samples: 215.4 g/t Ge correlates with 40.57% Zn (DXHR-03; 630 feet), 114.2 g/t Ge correlates with 38.35% Zn (DXHR-03; 628 feet), 115.4 g/t Ge correlates with 50.17% Zn (DXHR-01; 580 feet) and 85.8 g/t Ge correlates with 49.23% Zn (DXHR-01; 586 feet). This indicates that germanium is likely substituting within the sphalerite crystal structure, as described in the Company's July 6, 2026, news release.

Gallium. Gallium is confirmed in both the zinc and fluorspar mineralized zones, with values of up to 25.7 g/t Ga at 217.0 feet in the fluorspar mineralized interval in DXHL-01, 16.2 g/t Ga at 628.0 feet and 13.5 g/t Ga at 630.0 feet in DXHR-03 in the zinc mineralized interval, and 14.1 g/t Ga at 523.0 feet in DXHR-02 in the zinc mineralized interval. These values are comparable to the 2008 analyses, which returned gallium of up to 20 g/t.

Silver. Silver correlates with zinc, with up to 23.2 g/t Ag at 630.0 feet in DXHR-03, and 20.3 g/t Ag at 580.0 feet and 15.0 g/t Ag at 639.0 feet in DXHR-01.

DXHR-02 and DXHL-01.

These two holes did not intersect the high-grade zinc found in DXHR-01 and DXHR-03, and each was analyzed for germanium and gallium for the first time.

DXHL-01 was drilled in 2008 to test for fluorspar beds at the base of the Bethel Sandstone, as opposed to the zinc horizon. The 2008 drill log recorded bedded fluorspar with no sphalerite, and the 2008 assays returned 61.8% CaF 2 over 8.0 feet. The 2026 samples from this fluorspar bed returned gallium of up to 25.7 g/t.

DXHR-02 was drilled between DXHR-01 and DXHR-03 and intersected the Sub-Rosiclare zinc horizon. The 2008 assays returned 2.5% Zn over 8.0 feet from 504.0 feet. The 2026 samples returned 2.87% Zn with 3.2 g/t Ge and 0.4 g/t Ga at 511.3 feet, and 1.48% Zn with 3.5 g/t Ge and 14.1 g/t Ga at 523.0 feet.

Table 2 - 2026 assay results by drill hole, with 2008 historical assays at the same depths

DXHR-01

2026 sample depth (ft) 2026 Zn (%) 2026 Ge (g/t) 2026 Ga (g/t) 2026 Ag (g/t) 2008 interval (ft) 2008 Zn (%) 2008 Ge (g/t) 2008 Ga (g/t) 2008 Ag (g/t) 545.3 <0.25 <0.45 0.6 <0.17 - - - - - 550.0 <0.25 <0.45 2.1 <0.17 545.6-550.6 4.39 n.a. n.a. nil 555.0 <0.25 <0.45 0.3 <0.17 550.6-555.6 0.46 n.a. n.a. nil 560.0 29.73 55.0 5.9 7.9 558.6-561.0 24.21 150 nil 3 565.0 25.97 43.4 5.8 6.5 563.5-567.9 17.18 100 nil 3 570.0 <0.25 <0.45 0.6 <0.17 570.0-578.0 23.62 140 10 5 575.0 39.70 39.1 7.2 5.3 570.0-578.0 23.62 140 10 5 580.0 50.17 115.4 7.5 20.3 578.0-584.2 5.06 60 nil nil 583.0 <0.25 <0.45 <0.24 <0.17 578.0-584.2 5.06 60 nil nil 586.0 49.23 85.8 2.6 14.4 584.2-592.0 12.60 90 nil 6 589.0 <0.25 1.9 0.4 1.3 584.2-592.0 12.60 90 nil 6 592.0 <0.25 1.3 <0.24 4.5 592.0-598.0 6.79 100 20 3 595.0 <0.25 0.7 <0.24 0.7 592.0-598.0 6.79 100 20 3 600.0 <0.25 <0.45 0.3 0.3 598.0-607.0 0.01 90 nil nil 613.0 9.98 22.9 2.8 2.8 607.0-614.0 0.95 60 nil nil 616.0 27.15 33.2 6.3 5.9 614.0-621.0 16.33 180 nil 5 619.0 14.98 20.8 9.4 6.9 614.0-621.0 16.33 180 nil 5 622.0 23.71 26.2 6.5 4.9 621.0-629.0 8.63 140 10 nil 625.0 1.36 <0.45 1.3 0.3 621.0-629.0 8.63 140 10 nil 628.0 34.40 63.1 2.7 13.8 621.0-629.0 8.63 140 10 nil 631.0 26.24 54.9 3.1 10.5 629.0-634.0 32.63 220 20 10 633.7 14.90 17.1 2.2 4.1 629.0-634.0 32.63 220 20 10 636.0 1.12 <0.45 0.3 0.2 634.0-636.3 0.86 90 nil nil 639.0 17.70 21.3 2.4 15.0 636.3-640.0 15.73 150 nil 7 642.0 19.38 22.3 6.6 10.9 640.0-645.0 0.03 n.a. n.a. nil 645.0 <0.25 <0.45 0.3 <0.17 640.0-645.0 0.03 n.a. n.a. nil

DXHR-03

2026 sample depth (ft) 2026 Zn (%) 2026 Ge (g/t) 2026 Ga (g/t) 2026 Ag (g/t) 2008 interval (ft) 2008 Zn (%) 2008 Ge (g/t) 2008 Ga (g/t) 2008 Ag (g/t) 623.0 <0.25 <0.45 5.5 0.3 - - - - - 628.0 38.35 114.2 16.2 14.4 627.0-630.0 0.43 180 nil nil 630.0 40.57 215.4 13.5 23.2 630.0-636.6 28.12 350 nil 12 633.0 7.55 12.9 3.7 1.3 630.0-636.6 28.12 350 nil 12 636.0 1.32 <0.45 0.4 0.2 630.0-636.6 28.12 350 nil 12 641.0 <0.25 <0.45 <0.24 <0.17 636.6-643.0 1.85 70 nil nil 642.3 6.57 14.0 2.1 0.7 636.6-643.0 1.85 70 nil nil 643.3 12.87 31.9 4.0 3.1 643.0-646.0 5.34 140 nil 2 645.3 <0.25 <0.45 1.2 <0.17 643.0-646.0 5.34 140 nil 2 650.0 <0.25 <0.45 0.5 <0.17 646.0-652.0 <0.01 90 nil nil

DXHR-02

2026 sample depth (ft) 2026 Zn (%) 2026 Ge (g/t) 2026 Ga (g/t) 2026 Ag (g/t) 2008 interval (ft) 2008 Zn (%) 2008 Ge (g/t) 2008 Ga (g/t) 2008 Ag (g/t) 498.0 <0.25 <0.45 1.4 <0.17 - - - - - 504.7 <0.25 <0.45 1.1 <0.17 504.0-506.0 5.66 n.a. n.a. 2 507.7 <0.25 <0.45 <0.24 <0.17 506.0-508.0 1.12 n.a. n.a. nil 510.7 <0.25 <0.45 0.4 <0.17 508.0-512.0 1.66 n.a. n.a. nil 511.3 2.87 3.2 0.4 2.5 508.0-512.0 1.66 n.a. n.a. nil 517.0 <0.25 <0.45 0.4 <0.17 517.0-521.0 0.02 n.a. n.a. nil 523.0 1.48 3.5 14.1 0.5 - - - - -

DXHL-01

2026 sample depth (ft) 2026 Zn (%) 2026 Ge (g/t) 2026 Ga (g/t) 2026 Ag (g/t) 2008 interval (ft) 2008 Zn (%) 2008 Ge (g/t) 2008 Ga (g/t) 2008 Ag (g/t) 217.0 <0.25 <0.45 25.7 <0.17 217.0-218.5 <0.01 n.a. n.a. nil 222.0 <0.25 <0.45 10.0 <0.17 222.0-225.0 <0.01 n.a. n.a. nil 226.5 <0.25 <0.45 1.1 <0.17 225.0-226.5 <0.01 n.a. n.a. nil

2026 values are single spot samples; values shown with "<" are below the method detection limit (0.25% Zn, 0.45 g/t Ge, 0.24 g/t Ga, 0.17 g/t Ag). 2008 values are historical assays of the full interval shown; a 2026 sample at a 2008 sample boundary is shown against the 2008 sample that begins at that depth. nil = below detection; n.a. = not analyzed. - = depth outside the 2008 sampled interval. Depths are downhole; holes are vertical (-90°), so downhole intervals approximate true thickness.

Table 3 - Drill hole data for holes DXHR-01, DXGR-02, DXHR-03, and DXHL-01

DDH# Property Survey Coordinates Collar Elevation Angle TD Cored (ft) Date Completed Comments DXHR-01 Robinson -624E / +1474N 443 -90° 757 8-Jan Offset R-100; 558.6-640 @ 11.2% Zn DXHR-02 Robinson -640E / +1745N 442 -90° 654 8-Mar Offset R-206; 504-512 @ 2.5% Zn DXHR-03 Robinson -503E / +3975N 496 -90° 674 8-Mar Offset R-170; 630-646 @ 13.4% Zn DXHL-01 Lasher -742E / +1038N 471 -90° 277 8-Jan Offset R-115; 217-225 @ 61.8% CaF2

Note: Locations are given in feet on a local grid.

Conclusions

High-grade zinc mineralization is confirmed in holes DXHR-01 and DXHR-03 within the intervals recorded in 2008, with values of up to 50.17% Zn.

Germanium is confirmed within the sphalerite mineralized zones, with values of up to 215.4 g/t Ge.

Gallium is confirmed in the zinc and in the fluorspar mineralized intervals, with values of up to 25.7 g/t Ga, which are comparable to the 2008 analyses.

Silver is prevalent throughout the zinc mineralized zones, occurring in every zinc-bearing sample, with values of up to 23.2 g/t Ag.

Priorities

Following these results, the Company's priorities for the Robinson-Lasher Project are:

Completion of the independent NI 43-101 technical report by Mercator Geological Services Limited. Compilation and validation of the historical database of 232 drill holes totaling over 100,000 feet. Confirmation drilling on the Robinson structure, with continuous sampling of the mineralized zones for zinc, germanium and gallium. Preliminary metallurgical test work to assess and maximize germanium and gallium recovery in zinc concentrate.

Readers are cautioned that no metallurgical test work, processing arrangement, mineral resource estimate or economic assessment has been completed on the Robinson-Lasher Project, and there is no certainty that germanium or gallium can be economically recovered.

Sampling, Analysis and Quality Control

Samples were cut from the archived core with a precision rotary tool at single depths, generally one to five feet apart, in accordance with the sampling policies of the Kentucky Geological Survey, which require that sufficient archive material be retained in each core box. The rotary tool bit was cleaned in an ultrasonic cleaner bath between each sample. Spot samples in banded sphalerite mineralization can return values well above or below the grade of the surrounding interval, and the Company has therefore not calculated interval grades from them.

Samples were analyzed by ICP-MS at the University of Kentucky Department of Plant and Soil Sciences, under the quality assurance and quality control protocol described in the Company's news release of October 14, 2026. Method detection limits were 0.25% Zn, 0.45 g/t Ge, 0.24 g/t Ga and 0.17 g/t Ag. Analytical results generated from repository material are provided to the Kentucky Geological Survey and become part of the public record of the collection.

Historical Results Disclosure

The resource estimates and drill results disclosed in this news release are "historical estimates" and "historical results" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). The historical estimates were prepared prior to the implementation of current CIM Definition Standards, and the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to prepare them are not fully available to the Company. The historical estimates have not been verified or validated by the Company as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. A qualified person, as defined under NI 43-101, has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves, and the Company is not treating the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. The historical estimates should not be relied upon. The historical drill results have not been independently verified by the Company and true widths are not known. The sampling program described in this news release is a verification program and will not, on its own, support a mineral resource estimate. Significant additional work, including data compilation and validation, confirmatory drilling and updated geological modeling, would be required before the historical estimates could be upgraded to or verified as current mineral resources. There is no guarantee that any of the historical estimates will be realized, that the results of the sampling program will be consistent with the historical results, or that any mineralization reported in historical drilling will support a current mineral resource estimate.

Qualified Person

The technical contents of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Michael Hendrickson, P.Geo. (3254), who is a member of the Professional Geoscientists of Ontario. Mr. Hendrickson is a consultant to the Company, and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Silver Elephant Mining Corp.

Silver Elephant is a mining company focused on developing its flagship Pulacayo-Paca silver mining project in Bolivia. Silver Elephant also operates a zinc-germanium-gallium mining project in Kentucky, which is near the $7.4-billion critical minerals smelter under construction.

Further information on Silver Elephant can be found at www.silverelef.com.

SILVER ELEPHANT MINING CORP.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"John Lee"

CEO and Executive Chairman

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes," "may," "plans," "will," "anticipates," "intends," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "projects," and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the interpretation of the 2026 sampling results, including the association of germanium with sphalerite; the completion and timing of the independent NI 43-101 technical report on the Robinson-Lasher Project; the compilation and validation of the historical drill database; the planned confirmation drilling and sampling on the Robinson structure; the planned metallurgical test work; the potential recovery of germanium and gallium; the potential for historical results to be verified; and the Company's plans and priorities for the Robinson-Lasher Project. Such forward-looking information, which reflects management's expectations regarding Silver Elephant's future growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities, is based on certain factors and assumptions and involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties and should not be read as guarantees of future performance, events or results, and may not be indicative of whether such events or results will actually be achieved. A number of risks and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: market conditions; changes in business plans; the ability to secure sufficient financing to advance the Company's mining projects; the reliability and completeness of historical data; the possibility that confirmation drilling, further sampling or metallurgical test work will not be consistent with historical or current results; the possibility that germanium and gallium cannot be economically recovered; variability in grades and mineralization; delays in completing the technical report; delays in obtaining or maintaining permits and other regulatory authorizations; the availability of drilling contractors, laboratories and consultants; the availability of archive core material for sampling and the requirements of the Kentucky Geological Survey; changes in commodity prices, including the prices of zinc, germanium and gallium; operational, technical, logistical and community-related risks; and general economic conditions. Additional risk factors about the Company are set out in its latest annual and interim management's discussion and analysis and annual information form available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions by management as of the date of this news release, and there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with any forward-looking information included herein. Readers are cautioned that all forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information in this news release to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date of this news release, except as required by applicable securities laws.

1 https://www.metal.com/indium-germanium-gallium/202512190017

2 https://earthrarest.com/gallium/price/

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