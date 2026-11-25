Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2026) - Further to the press release of Massive Metals Pty Ltd., (Massive Metals) and Argentum Silver Corp (ASL) dated November 24, 2026, Eric Sprott announces that 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a company which he beneficially owns, has entered into a share exchange agreement (Exchange Agreement) dated November 24, 2026 with ASL, Massive Metals and other shareholders of Massive Metals. Pursuant to the Exchange Agreement, the holders of ordinary shares of Massive Metals (Ordinary Shares) have agreed to sell to ASL all their Ordinary Shares, in exchange for an aggregate of 236,910,303 common shares of ASL (ASL Shares), representing 62.75 ASL Shares for each Ordinary Share, following which Massive Metals will become a wholly owned subsidiary of ASL.

Mr. Eric Sprott, through Sprott Mining Inc., a subsidiary of 2176423 Ontario, holds 32,083,336 ASL Shares, representing approximately 62.2% of the outstanding ASL Shares on a non-diluted basis.

Mr. Sprott holds the ASL Shares for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott may acquire additional securities of ASL including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/325786