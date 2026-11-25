Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2026) - Eric Sprott announces that, on November 24, 2026, Sprott Mining Inc., a corporation which is beneficially owned by him, sold 143,100 common shares (Shares) of Andean Precious Metals Corp., over the Toronto Stock Exchange (representing approximately 0.10% of the outstanding shares on non-diluted basis) at an average price of approximately $4.0925 per share for aggregate consideration of $585,636.75.

Prior to the disposition of Shares, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned 17,822,522 Shares representing approximately 12.0% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis. As a result of the disposition of Shares, Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns 17,679,422 Shares representing approximately 11.9% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis. The disposition resulted in a decrease in holdings, on a partially diluted basis, of approximately 2.0% since the date of the last filing of an early warning report.

The securities noted above are held for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

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