

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called on Member States to begin discussions on a multilateral framework for managing the risks of artificial intelligence, warning that the technology is driving 'the biggest transfer of power in the history of humankind'.



Speaking to reporters at the close of the Bridgetown Special Summit on AI Safety in Barbados, Guterres - who leaves office at the end of December - said protections against AI risks remain fragmented and too often, governments 'are playing catch-up'.



'That is why today we are issuing a call from Bridgetown for Member States to begin discussions on a multilateral AI Risk Management Framework,' he said.



'Put simply, we need a common foundation for AI safety.'



The summit co-hosted by the UN and Barbados, was held after some of the leading AI developers are themselves sounding the alarm about increasingly powerful systems.



Recent technological outages and cyberattacks have exposed the vulnerabilities of the digital systems the world increasingly depends on, he warned, and AI is amplifying the threats, with systems behaving in ways 'even their developers did not always anticipate'.



'We have a responsibility to take those warnings seriously. Not to stop innovation or spread fear. But to ensure that our capacity to manage this technology keeps pace with the technology itself,' he said.



Opening the summit, he stated that the promise of AI is real, from strengthening health systems to accelerating scientific discovery, but the risks of unchecked digital technology 'are growing just as fast'.



During a fireside conversation with Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley, Guterres said that while power once shifted among countries, it is now moving 'from States, from governing institutions to a small number of companies and persons'; a shift for which institutions created after the Second World War, including the UN, are 'today not adequately equipped'.



He called for a deep reform of global governance of AI.



Guterres warned that the capacity to weaponise AI is concentrated in two countries and a limited number of companies. Calling it 'an extremely dangerous development', he reiterated his support for banning autonomous weapons.



Mottley also warned that 'the horse has already bolted from the stables', and that only governments willing to regulate and legislate can rein in the concentration of power.



In a video message, French President Emmanuel Macron said the Paris Call for AI Security had been signed by 18 Heads of State and government and 11 AI leaders, and argued that agreeing to its principles should be a condition for access to markets.



Microsoft Vice Chair and President Brad Smith said that in some ways AI was 'moving faster than the speed of safety', but that AI diffusion, especially in the global South, needed to speed up.



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