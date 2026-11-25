Schneider Electric Open Software-Defined Automation now integrates with AWS Cloud, edge, security and AI capabilities to help manufacturers connect operational technology directly to cloud intelligence

Enables manufacturers to simplify engineering, deploy AI and analytics faster, and scale proven applications across machines and sites

Combines cloud-scale computing with real-time factory-floor control, keeping time-critical workloads local while extending Industrial Intelligence across operations





NUREMBERG, Germany, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schneider Electric, a global energy technology leader today announced a new solution that uses Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) to help manufacturers move Industrial Intelligence from isolated pilots into everyday operations. Unveiled at SPS 2026, Schneider Electric's Open Software-Defined Automation integrates with the cloud, edge, security and AI capabilities of AWS to simplify deployment, accelerate scaling and connect operational data more directly to industrial action.

By combining cloud-scale computing with real-time factory-floor control, the new architecture helps manufacturers deploy AI and analytics faster while maintaining local control of time-critical workloads. The result is a more direct path from operational data to operational action, making Industrial Intelligence easier to deploy and scale across machines, lines and sites.

The solution helps reduce the need for gateways, protocol converters and custom integration between industrial automation applications and AWS services. By simplifying data movement between systems, customers can streamline architectures, preserve operational context and accelerate deployment of Industrial Intelligence use cases.

Industrial customers are investing in AI, but fragmented architectures often require data to pass through multiple gateways, protocol converters and middleware layers before it can be used. These added layers increase complexity, engineering effort and deployment time. Running Schneider Electric Open Software-Defined Automation with AWS helps simplify data movement and preserve operational context, helping customers deploy and scale Industrial Intelligence more efficiently across their operations.

How customers turn Industrial Intelligence into action with AWS

Schneider Electric Open Software-Defined Automation, delivered through EcoStruxure Automation Expert, separates control software from hardware. Engineers can create automation applications that run across compatible computing environments and reuse them without rebuilding the underlying logic for every machine or site.

AWS provides the cloud, edge, security and AI capabilities that power these applications. Integration with EcoStruxure Automation Expert is designed to help manufacturers get these benefits while reducing complexity. Through advanced EcoStruxure Automation Expert function blocks from Schneider Electric that run locally on the factory floor, engineering teams can apply AI capabilities built with Amazon Bedrock and Amazon SageMaker. AWS IoT Greengrass, an open-source edge runtime and cloud service for building, deploying, and managing device software, helps customers deploy proven applications across multiple machines, plants, and sites. This new solution aims to achieve easy integration, less data movement, and faster results at global scale.

The customer value comes from how the technologies work together. Schneider Electric Open Software-Defined Automation connects Industrial Intelligence directly to industrial operations. AWS Services help engineers build on that intelligence and scale it across operations. Using the two together helps customers turn insight into action on the factory floor and scale successful applications across the enterprise.

Three customer outcomes

Simplify engineering and architecture. Customers can reduce the integration layers between automation applications and AWS services. Engineers can reuse proven designs while reducing dependence on dedicated gateways, protocol converters and bespoke interfaces.

Accelerate deployment. Customers can introduce analytics and AI capabilities for use cases such as operational optimization, energy optimization and predictive maintenance through reusable automation applications and function blocks rather than starting a new integration project for every use case. Time-critical workloads remain local, while AWS services support broader analytics, AI and continuous learning.

Scale across machines and sites. Customers can adapt applications developed for one machine, line or plant and deploy them more consistently across operations, extending successful use cases while maintaining local control and reliability.

Customers can modernize without compromising the control and reliability their operations depend on. Existing systems retain deterministic control, time-critical processing remains on the factory floor, and manufacturers can progress machine by machine and site by site rather than replacing established control architectures all at once.

"Machines that perform. Operations that think. That is what our customers need," said Gwenaelle Huet, executive vice president of Industrial Automation at Schneider Electric."By combining Open Software-Defined Automation with AWS Cloud, edge, security and AI capabilities, we are helping manufacturers connect insight directly to action. Together, we can help customers simplify deployment, keep critical workloads local and scale Industrial Intelligence across machines, sites and operations."

"Many manufacturers have already proven what AI can do on a single line. The challenge now is scaling it to every line and every plant," said Ozgur Tohumcu, general manager of automotive and manufacturing at AWS. "Our collaboration with Schneider Electric helps bring AI insights closer to industrial operations, reducing layers of custom integration. That can help manufacturers move from pilot to production faster."

Schneider Electric and AWS are demonstrating the new architecture, live at SPS 2026, Hall 1, Booth 540.

Press contact: mediarelations@se.com

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and grids to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory. With 160,000 employees and 1 million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world's most sustainable companies.

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