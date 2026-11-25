ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2026 / Dynamic Aerospace Systems Corporation (OTCQB:BRQL), an American based developer of advanced unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and autonomous logistics platforms, has formally filed a comprehensive portfolio of three landmark provisional patent applications covering core design innovations: The Battery Arm with a Pitching Tip for a Multirotor Aircraft, the Spring-Pole Ejected Parachute Canister with a Full-Length Door and AI Trigger, and Mechanically Isolated Cell Compression for Battery-Bearing Aircraft Arms.

Together, these innovations capture high-growth bottlenecks across a $3.8B drone battery market ($10.0B by 2033, Grand View Research) and a $1.34B UAV parachute recovery market (Strategic Market Research), within a commercial UAV sector scaling toward $65B+ (Fortune Business Insights).

"Improving flight endurance, aircraft reliability, and safety is essential as commercial and autonomous drone operations expand. These three patent applications address those priorities through innovations in battery-integrated aircraft arms, lift-enhancing tips, structural battery protection, and automated parachute recovery," said Kent Wilson, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Dynamic Aerospace Systems. "Developing these technologies internally strengthens our intellectual property portfolio, differentiates our aircraft, and creates potential commercialization opportunities that support long-term growth and shareholder value."

Engineered to solve critical flight-endurance, structural reliability, and safety limitations in autonomous multirotor deployment, these utility breakthroughs directly target the performance metrics that matter most for algorithmic execution, high-frequency fleet monitoring, and automated asset preservation.

Key Technological Breakthroughs

1. Dual-Purpose Battery Airfoil Arms & Pitching Tips (Maximizing Flight-UAVS/drone Endurance)

The Structural Battery Solution: Integrates cylindrical electrochemical cells (such as 21700 formats) onto a load-bearing carbon C-spar inside an aerodynamic carbon airfoil sleeve, turning structural dead weight into functional energy storage while minimizing internal electrical run lengths.

Integrates cylindrical electrochemical cells (such as 21700 formats) onto a load-bearing carbon C-spar inside an aerodynamic carbon airfoil sleeve, turning structural dead weight into functional energy storage while minimizing internal electrical run lengths. Independent Tip Actuation: Features an independently servo-actuated pitching tip located aft of the level-mounted motor and propeller disk. By generating cruise lift without pitching the motor or altering the thrust vector, the design could extend operational ranges by 15% to 20% on standard delivery missions.

Features an independently servo-actuated pitching tip located aft of the level-mounted motor and propeller disk. By generating cruise lift without pitching the motor or altering the thrust vector, the design could extend operational ranges by 15% to 20% on standard delivery missions. Instantaneous Safety Disconnect: Incorporates a combined root lock (utilizing quarter-turn Camloc studs and integrated Anderson/Deutsch connectors) that simultaneously severs power and signal circuits upon arm withdrawal, ensuring zero live pigtails remain on the hub during hot-swapping.

2. AI-Triggered Spring-Pole Parachute Canister (Algorithmic Asset Recovery)

Full-Length Opening Mechanism: Eliminates traditional bottleneck hatches with a single-shell cylindrical canister featuring a full-length longitudinal door biased by torsion springs to open quickly, ensuring zero fabric snags.

Eliminates traditional bottleneck hatches with a single-shell cylindrical canister featuring a full-length longitudinal door biased by torsion springs to open quickly, ensuring zero fabric snags. Positive Spring-Pole Ejection: Employs an aft compression spring driving an internal pole with a leading mouth cup, actively pushing the canopy clear of the airframe while suspension lines cleanly trail behind.

Employs an aft compression spring driving an internal pole with a leading mouth cup, actively pushing the canopy clear of the airframe while suspension lines cleanly trail behind. Autonomous AI & Heartbeat Monitoring: Governed by an onboard "smart module" programmed to ingest real-time telemetry, monitor motor failure metrics, attitude thresholds, geofence breaches, and battery floors. Crucially, the system features a heartbeat timeout protocol that automatically initiates emergency deployment if the flight computer drops its signal loop, treating a dead processor as an immediate command to deploy rather than a reason to fail.

3. Mechanically Isolated Cell Compression (Structural Protection & Longevity)

Load-Path Isolation: The composite outer shell carries primary propulsion forces, bending moments, and reaction torques between the root and motor fittings without requiring the electrochemical cells to bear structural loads.

The composite outer shell carries primary propulsion forces, bending moments, and reaction torques between the root and motor fittings without requiring the electrochemical cells to bear structural loads. Self-Contained Clamping: Opposing pressure plates and peripheral tension members react cell-clamping forces internally within a removable battery cassette, utilizing resilient elements (such as Belleville or wave springs) to accommodate thickness variations during charge cycling and thermal expansion.

Opposing pressure plates and peripheral tension members react cell-clamping forces internally within a removable battery cassette, utilizing resilient elements (such as Belleville or wave springs) to accommodate thickness variations during charge cycling and thermal expansion. Kinematic Freedom & Bypassed Preloads: A combination of datum and sliding/angularly compliant mounts prevents airframe flexing and shell curvature under high-G maneuvers from translating into destructive localized pressure spikes on cell stacks, while structural latches bypass tension members entirely.

Securing foundational IP across energy density, structural battery longevity, and autonomous AI recovery positions DAS to capture high-margin OEM and licensing opportunities as BVLOS commercial and defense fleets scale.

About Dynamic Aerospace Systems (DAS): Dynamic Aerospace Systems is a Nevada-incorporated business dedicated to developing innovative aerospace technologies, with a focus on advanced drones (UAVs) for military defense and commercial applications. Committed to engineering excellence and strategic partnerships, DAS delivers reliable, high-performance solutions to meet the evolving needs of the aerospace industry. The Company's common stock is traded on the OTCQB Market under the ticker symbol "BRQL." For more information about DAS, visit: https://www.dynamicaerosystems.com/investor-relations/why-dynamic

Contact Information:

Dynamic Aerospace Systems (DAS)

3753 Plaza Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48108

Investor Relations: ir@dynamicaerosystems.com

Follow DAS news and updates:

X: https://x.com/DynamicAeroSys

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dynamic-aerospace-systems/

BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/dynamicaerosys.bsky.social

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61572730386312

StockTwits: https://stocktwits.com/symbol/BRQL

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's patent applications, technological innovations, anticipated performance improvements, product development, commercialization opportunities, and future business growth.

These statements reflect management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Such factors include technical feasibility, product testing and validation, regulatory approvals, manufacturing capabilities, market acceptance, intellectual property protection, financing availability, and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The filing of provisional patent applications does not guarantee patent issuance, enforceable patent protection, successful commercialization, or achievement of projected performance improvements. Any anticipated benefits, including increased flight endurance, enhanced safety, and operational reliability, remain subject to further development and testing.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update them. Investors should review the Company's SEC filings for additional information regarding risks and uncertainties.

SOURCE: Dynamic Aerospace Systems

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/dynamic-aerospace-systems-otcqb-brql-expands-ip-with-three-breakt-1256913