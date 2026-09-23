Dynamic Aerospace Systems UAV Platforms Presented to Japan's Acquisition, Technology & Logistics Agency and Japan Self-Defense Forces Officials

G1-MKIII and US-1 featured at defense technology briefing following May 15 Ann Arbor demonstration; Japan channel partner reports interest in modular payload capabilities.

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2026 / Dynamic Aerospace Systems Corporation (OTCQB:BRQL) ("DAS" or the "Company") reported that its G1-MKIII hybrid vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) unmanned aerial vehicle and US-1 electric multicopter were presented to officials from Japan's Acquisition, Technology & Logistics Agency (ATLA) and Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) at a Defense Technology Foundation (DTF) Defense Unmanned Vehicle Research Committee briefing.

Members of the Japanese defense and industrial delegation that attended DAS's May 15, 2026, live demonstration in Ann Arbor subsequently presented the Company's platforms at the Japan briefing. DAS's Japan channel partner, AIR FRAME Mfg. & Supply Co., Inc. (AFM), reported interest from JSDF offices and Japanese prime-defense engineers in the G1-MKIII's swappable modular payload bay.

BRQL Japan Defense Update: Key Facts

Defense briefing: Delegation members presented DAS platforms to ATLA and JSDF officials and DTF member companies, extending the reach of information shared during the Ann Arbor demonstration. Reported attendance: Approximately 250-300 people attended the overall briefing. Presentation materials: DAS content appeared in the official presentation booklet distributed to attendees. Product interest: AFM reported interest in the G1-MKIII's swappable modular payload bay, which supports different payload configurations and mission requirements. This interest was reported by the Company's channel partner. Planned Japan outreach: AFM plans additional DAS promotion at SEECAT in Tokyo, September 30-October 2, 2026, and DSEI Japan, April 28-30, 2027. Engagement status: The update covers presentation activity and partner-reported interest. No JSDF contract, award, or formal selection has been announced.

The May 15 Ann Arbor visit followed DAS's April 30, 2026, multi-agency Drone Demo Expo with the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

"Japan moved from a live demo in Ann Arbor to a formal briefing in front of ATLA and JSDF officials," said Kent Wilson, CEO of Dynamic Aerospace Systems (OTCQB:BRQL). "That is the sequence we want. Interest in the G1-MKIII modular payload bay tracks demand for secure, U.S.-built ISR and multi-mission UAVs."

"The G1-MKIII is a long-endurance VTOL UAV with a swappable payload bay that accommodates multiple sensors. It may meet the intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), disaster response, and search and rescue requirements of the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) and Japan Coast Guard (JCG), including ship-based operations around Japan's islands.

The US-1-MKII is a compact multicopter with an efficient battery layout designed to support extended flight endurance. It may be well suited to operations by JSDF and JCG special units, as well as first responders, including local police and fire departments." said Director Daiki Yamaguchi of AIR FRAME Mfg. & Supply., Co., Inc.

Platforms Referenced

G1-MKIII: A long-range hybrid VTOL UAV for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), overwatch, and modular payload missions. Vertical takeoff and landing supports operation without a conventional runway.

US-1: An electric multicopter for surveillance, public safety, and tactical support.

About Dynamic Aerospace Systems (DAS): Dynamic Aerospace Systems is a Nevada-incorporated business dedicated to developing innovative aerospace technologies, with a focus on advanced drones (UAVs) for military defense and commercial applications. Committed to engineering excellence and strategic partnerships, DAS delivers reliable, high-performance solutions to meet the evolving needs of the aerospace industry. The Company's common stock is traded on the OTCQB Market under the ticker symbol "BRQL."

For more information about DAS, visit: https://www.dynamicaerosystems.com/investor-relations/why-dynamic

Contact Information:

Dynamic Aerospace Systems (DAS)

3753 Plaza Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48108

Investor Relations: ir@dynamicaerosystems.com

Media Inquiries: media@dynamicaerosystems.com

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Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include expectations regarding potential interest in and uses of the G1-MKIII and US-1 platforms, planned promotional activities in Japan, and the possibility that demonstrations, briefings, or channel-partner activities may lead to evaluations, procurement opportunities, contracts, or revenue.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties, including changes in government priorities, budgets, procurement decisions, regulatory requirements, technical or manufacturing challenges, partner performance, competition, supply-chain constraints, and the Company's ability to secure additional capital and execute its business plan. Expressions of interest, attendance at a briefing, or inclusion in presentation materials do not constitute an endorsement, selection, purchase commitment, or contract. Additional risks are described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: Dynamic Aerospace Systems Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/dynamic-aerospace-systems-otcqb-brql-uav-platforms-presented-to-j-1225715