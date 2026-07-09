Dynamic Aerospace Systems, Ticker BRQL, to Present at RedChip's "Vertical Economy: The Race to Dominate the Skies" Virtual Investor Conference

Live Presentation and Investor Q&A Scheduled for July 16, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2026 / Dynamic Aerospace Systems ("DAS") (OTCQB:BRQL), a U.S.-based developer of advanced unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and autonomous aerospace technologies, today announced that the Company will present at the RedChip Virtual Investor Conference, "Vertical Economy: The Race to Dominate the Skies," on Thursday, July 16, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Hosted by RedChip Companies, the virtual conference will feature publicly traded companies leading innovation across the rapidly expanding vertical economy, including unmanned aerial systems, advanced air mobility, aerospace technologies, satellite infrastructure, and autonomous flight.

During the presentation, DAS management will provide an overview of the Company's business strategy, recent operational milestones, expanding commercial logistics initiatives, defense technologies, strategic partnerships, intellectual property portfolio, and long-term growth objectives. The presentation will conclude with a live question-and-answer session, providing investors with the opportunity to engage directly with management.

Event Details

Event: RedChip Virtual Investor Conference - Vertical Economy: The Race to Dominate the Skies

Presentation: Dynamic Aerospace Systems (OTCQB:BRQL)

Date: Thursday, July 16, 2026

Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Registration is free and open to the public: https://www.redchip.com/webinar/redchip/87490314692

"We're excited to participate in RedChip's Vertical Economy Investor Conference and share the progress Dynamic Aerospace Systems has made over the past year," said Kent Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of Dynamic Aerospace Systems. "We'll discuss our recent milestones, expanding commercial logistics initiatives, defense technologies, strategic partnerships, and growing intellectual property portfolio, as well as our vision for continued growth. We look forward to connecting directly with current and prospective investors during the live Q&A."

The RedChip Virtual Investor Conference provides investors direct access to executive leadership teams shaping the future of drones, advanced aerospace systems, autonomous logistics, defense technologies, and next-generation aviation. DAS is pleased to join an impressive lineup of innovative public companies showcasing how they are helping define the future of the vertical economy.

About RedChip Companies: RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 33 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, Cidara Therapeutics, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more. To learn more about RedChip's products and services, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/corporate/about_us

About Dynamic Aerospace Systems (DAS): Dynamic Aerospace Systems is a Nevada-incorporated business dedicated to developing innovative aerospace technologies, with a focus on advanced drones (UAVs) for military defense and commercial applications. Committed to engineering excellence and strategic partnerships, DAS delivers reliable, high-performance solutions to meet the evolving needs of the aerospace industry. The Company's common stock is traded on the OTCQB Market under the ticker symbol "BRQL." For more information about DAS, visit: https://www.dynamicaerosystems.com/investor-relations/why-dynamic

Contact Information:

Dynamic Aerospace Systems (DAS)

3753 Plaza Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48108

Investor Relations: ir@dynamicaerosystems.com

Media Inquiries: media@dynamicaerosystems.com

Follow DAS news and updates:

X: https://x.com/DynamicAeroSys

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dynamic-aerospace-systems/

BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/dynamicaerosys.bsky.social

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61572730386312

StockTwits: https://stocktwits.com/symbol/BRQL

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding Dynamic Aerospace Systems' ("DAS") anticipated participation in the RedChip Virtual Investor Conference, the Company's expected presentation topics, business strategy, growth initiatives, defense and commercial market opportunities, autonomous logistics programs, strategic partnerships, intellectual property portfolio, manufacturing capabilities, and long-term corporate objectives. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "project," or similar terminology. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, changes in market conditions; the Company's ability to execute its strategic plans; the timing and success of product development and commercialization efforts; the execution of strategic partnerships; customer adoption of the Company's technologies; regulatory developments; changes in government procurement priorities; competitive developments; manufacturing and supply chain challenges; and broader economic, geopolitical, or industry conditions. Additional risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, DAS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

SOURCE: Dynamic Aerospace Systems

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/dynamic-aerospace-systems-ticker-brql-to-present-at-redchips-%22ver-1188662