Dynamic Aerospace Systems and Flightbox, Inc. Partner to Advance Autonomous Medical Drone Logistics for Healthcare, Government, and Commercial Markets

Strategic collaboration combines long-endurance autonomous aircraft with secure Flightbox, Inc. logistics technology to enable the next generation of connected healthcare delivery.

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2026 / Dynamic Aerospace Systems Corporation ("DAS")(OTCQB:BRQL), a leading developer of advanced autonomous unmanned aerial systems, and Flightbox, Inc., a pioneer in autonomous logistic chain of custody, today announced the signing of a Mutual Development and Collaboration Agreement to jointly develop, integrate, test, and demonstrate advanced autonomous logistics capabilities for healthcare, government, emergency response, and commercial markets. The agreement establishes a collaborative framework to adapt Flightbox's proprietary autonomous logistics platform to DAS's family of unmanned aircraft and customer requirements.

The collaboration will integrate Flightbox's intelligent autonomous logistics platform with DAS's advanced unmanned aircraft, including the US-1 long-endurance electric logistics drone and the G1 hybrid VTOL platform. Together, the companies will pursue the development of a secure, scalable aerial logistics ecosystem capable of transporting time-sensitive and mission-critical payloads over extended distances while maintaining continuous operational visibility and accountability.

Transforming Healthcare Through Autonomous Aviation

The partnership is focused on enabling a new generation of medical logistics capable of connecting hospitals, pharmacies, laboratories, clinics, and patients through autonomous aerial transportation.

Across the United States and throughout the world, healthcare providers continue to face increasing pressure to deliver medications and critical medical supplies to rural communities where traditional transportation can be slow, expensive, or unavailable. The DAS and Flightbox solution is intended to dramatically improve access to healthcare by reducing delivery times while lowering transportation costs and expanding the reach of existing healthcare infrastructure.

Potential applications include:

Prescription medication delivery from pharmacies directly to rural clinics and patients

Hospital-to-hospital transportation of blood, plasma, and emergency transfusion products

Rapid movement of laboratory samples for diagnostic testing

Delivery of vaccines and temperature-sensitive biologics

Emergency medical supply delivery following natural disasters

Transportation of specialty pharmaceuticals and high-value medications

Organ and tissue transportation support

Medical resupply for tribal lands, island communities, and remote healthcare facilities

Home healthcare delivery supporting aging populations and patients with limited mobility

The companies believe autonomous aviation can become an integral component of future healthcare systems by extending the capabilities of existing providers without requiring additional physical infrastructure.

Secure Chain of Custody for Sensitive Medical Deliveries

A cornerstone of the collaboration is the ability to maintain a secure, end-to-end digital chain of custody for sensitive medical shipments.

By combining Flightbox's autonomous dispatch and receiving technology with DAS aircraft, healthcare organizations can automate the complete delivery process while maintaining documented accountability throughout every stage of transport.

The integrated system is expected to provide:

Secure automated package loading and retrieval

Controlled access through authenticated recipients

Electronic chain-of-custody documentation

Continuous GPS tracking and mission monitoring

Real-time shipment status and notifications

Digital audit trails for regulatory compliance

Reduced human handling of sensitive medical materials

Integration with hospital and pharmacy logistics systems

These capabilities are particularly valuable for controlled pharmaceuticals, laboratory specimens, vaccines, blood products, and other medical materials requiring documented handling and secure transportation.

Connecting Rural Healthcare

The companies envision regional healthcare networks where hospitals, pharmacies, laboratories, blood banks, emergency response centers, and clinics are interconnected through strategically located Flightbox stations.

Using DAS's long-endurance aircraft, autonomous deliveries can be scheduled or dispatched on demand throughout the day, creating a resilient logistics network capable of serving rural healthcare providers across hundreds of square miles.

The US-1 Multicopter offers a highly efficient electric platform for regional medical logistics with extended endurance and precision delivery capabilities. For longer-range missions and larger service areas, the G1 hybrid VTOL platform provides significantly greater endurance, allowing healthcare providers to connect remote communities with regional medical centers through autonomous flight operations.

Beyond Healthcare

Although medical logistics represents one of the most immediate opportunities, the combined DAS and Flightbox solution is designed to support numerous additional industries, including:

Government logistics

Emergency management

Public safety

Defense operations

Critical infrastructure support

Industrial inspection

Energy and utility operations

Commercial autonomous delivery

The modular architecture of both companies' technologies allows customers to tailor autonomous logistics networks for a wide range of operational requirements.

Kent Wilson, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Dynamic Aerospace Systems, commented, "Over the past year, we've had the opportunity to speak with healthcare providers and hospital networks in both the United States and Dubai to better understand the challenges of autonomous medical logistics. One consistent theme has been the need for a secure, practical chain-of-custody solution that fits naturally into existing healthcare operations. We believe Flightbox has found that sweet spot. The platform is compact enough to be integrated into autonomous drone systems and deployed where it's needed, yet capable enough to provide the secure handling and digital accountability required for sensitive medical deliveries. Combined with our US-1 and G1 aircraft, we believe this creates a flexible solution that can help connect hospitals, pharmacies, laboratories, and patients, particularly in rural and underserved communities."

Barrett Stubbs, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Flightbox, added: "We're designing Flightbox to be a software-defined and hardware-enabled platform because physical payload demands will always evolve, but the need for continuous, unalterable data custody remains constant from rural pharmacy drops to tactical defense resupply. By anchoring our platform's intelligence layer to the software and keeping the hardware flexible, we can ensure that as regulations change and mission profiles expand, the system adapts over-the-air when possible, requiring fewer costly hardware retrofits. Partnering with Dynamic allows us to then collectively deliver a seamless plug-and-play solution that gives enterprise and government customers an instantly deployable, end-to-end compliant logistics stack from day one."

Shaun Walling, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder of Flightbox, concluded: "For autonomous drone delivery to scale in regulated markets like healthcare and defense, trusted security and total chain-of-custody accountability are non-negotiable. Our partnership with Dynamic demonstrates what's possible when you pair advanced aircraft with purpose-built payload middleware. Together, we're providing enterprise networks and government operators with a complete, connected logistics stack that turns complex, high-stakes deliveries into a routine, push-button reality."

Building the Connected Hospital of the Future

Looking ahead, DAS and Flightbox envision a future in which hospitals, pharmacies, laboratories, blood banks, emergency response centers, and healthcare providers are connected through an intelligent autonomous aerial logistics network.

Instead of relying solely on trucks and couriers, medical facilities will be able to request, dispatch, and receive critical supplies through a fully integrated aerial transportation system operating around the clock. Flightbox's core logic built into ground robots and stations will provide additional secure automated transfer points while DAS aircraft autonomously transport payloads between facilities with complete digital tracking and documented chain of custody.

This connected healthcare ecosystem has the potential to improve patient outcomes, reduce operational costs, shorten delivery times, strengthen medical supply chain resilience, and extend advanced healthcare services to millions of people living in rural and underserved communities.

About Flightbox: Flightbox is developing payload and compliance middleware for the autonomous logistics ecosystem-starting in drone delivery. By combining airframe-agnostic hardware with zero-trust software, Flightbox enables secure, authenticated cargo handoffs across unmanned systems. Its platform provides healthcare, defense, and enterprise operators with the unalterable digital chain of custody required to transport regulated, mission-critical cargo. Learn more at https://www.flightbox.io .

About Dynamic Aerospace Systems (DAS): Dynamic Aerospace Systems is a Nevada-incorporated business dedicated to developing innovative aerospace technologies, with a focus on advanced drones (UAVs) for military defense and commercial applications. Committed to engineering excellence and strategic partnerships, DAS delivers reliable, high-performance solutions to meet the evolving needs of the aerospace industry. The Company's common stock is traded on the OTCQB Market under the ticker symbol "BRQL." For more information about DAS, visit: https://www.dynamicaerosystems.com/investor-relations/why-dynamic

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Forward Looking Statement: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the collaboration between Dynamic Aerospace Systems Corporation ("DAS") and Flightbox, the development, integration, testing, demonstration, commercialization, and deployment of autonomous logistics technologies, the expected capabilities and performance of the companies' combined solutions, potential healthcare, government, defense, emergency response, and commercial applications, future customer demand, market opportunities, regulatory approvals, certification efforts, strategic relationships, and the Company's plans, objectives, expectations, and future operations. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "could," "should," "estimates," "potential," "continues," and similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the ability of the parties to successfully develop and integrate their respective technologies; the successful completion of product development, testing, validation, and demonstration activities; the execution of definitive commercial agreements; customer acceptance and adoption of autonomous logistics solutions; regulatory approvals and compliance with applicable aviation and healthcare regulations; the availability of funding; manufacturing and supply chain constraints; the ability to protect intellectual property; competition; changes in market conditions; and other risks described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, DAS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE: Dynamic Aerospace Systems

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/dynamic-aerospace-systems-and-flightbox-inc.-partner-to-advance-a-1197898