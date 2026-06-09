Dynamic Aerospace Systems, Ticker BRQL, Integrates Unusual Machines NDAA-Compliant Components into its Mitigator/Breacher Tactical Drone Platform

As Federal Agencies Are Forced to Abandon Chinese-Made Drones, DAS is Building the Compliant, Scalable Supply Chain to Capture the Incoming Procurement Wave

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2026 / Dynamic Aerospace Systems Corporation ("DAS") (OTCQB:BRQL), a developer of advanced unmanned aircraft systems and autonomous aerospace technologies, today announced the continued integration of components supplied by Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American:UMAC) ("UMAC") into the Company's Mitigator/Breacher tactical drone platform.

The integration builds upon the supplier agreement announced between the two companies in December 2025 and supports DAS's objective of strengthening its domestic supply chain while increasing the use of NDAA-compliant components across its product portfolio.

As part of the effort, DAS has begun integrating UMAC-produced motors, flight controllers, electronic speed controllers, FPV cameras, video transmission systems, and related components into both the Mitigator/Breacher Quad and Mitigator/Breacher Hex platforms. The transition is expected to improve production scalability, component availability, and supply-chain resiliency while supporting growing demand from public safety, government, and defense customers.

The Mitigator/Breacher platform has been developed as a rugged tactical drone solution designed for law enforcement, public safety, and security operations. The integration of UMAC components is intended to further strengthen the platform's compliance profile as agencies increasingly prioritize NDAA-compliant procurement requirements and secure domestic supply chains.

"As demand grows for secure, domestically sourced drone systems, access to reliable U.S.-based component suppliers become increasingly important," commented the DAS Executive Team. "The integration of Unusual Machines components into the Mitigator/Breacher platform supports our efforts to increase NDAA-compliant content, strengthen supply-chain resiliency, and position the platform for future public safety and government opportunities."

The DAS Executive Team continued, "The U.S. drone industry is entering a period where domestic manufacturing capacity and component availability will be critical. By incorporating components from suppliers such as Unusual Machines, we believe we are taking important steps toward supporting future production growth while maintaining a secure and reliable supply chain."

The Company intends to continue evaluating and incorporating domestically sourced technologies across its UAV portfolio as part of its broader manufacturing and product development strategy. DAS believes continued advancement of the U.S. drone ecosystem will help support innovation, supply-chain resiliency, and the growing demand for mission-ready unmanned systems across public safety, government, and defense applications.

About Unusual Machines, Inc.: Unusual Machines manufactures and sells drone components and drones across a diversified brand portfolio, which includes Fat Shark, the leader in FPV (first-person view) ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. The Company also retails small, acrobatic FPV drones and equipment directly to consumers through the curated Rotor Riot ecommerce store. With a changing regulatory environment, Unusual Machines seeks to be a dominant Tier-1 parts supplier to the fast-growing multi-billion-dollar U.S. drone industry. According to Fact.MR, the global drone accessories market is currently valued at $17.5 billion and is set to top $115 billion by 2032.

For more information, please visit unusualmachines.com .

About Dynamic Aerospace Systems (DAS): Dynamic Aerospace Systems is a Nevada-incorporated business dedicated to developing innovative aerospace technologies, with a focus on advanced drones (UAVs) for military defense and commercial applications. Committed to engineering excellence and strategic partnerships, DAS delivers reliable, high-performance solutions to meet the evolving needs of the aerospace industry. The Company's common stock is traded on the OTCQB Market under the ticker symbol "BRQL."

For more information about DAS, visit: https://www.dynamicaerosystems.com/investor-relations/why-dynamic

Contact Information:

Dynamic Aerospace Systems (DAS)

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to, among other things, Dynamic Aerospace Systems Corporation's ("DAS" or the "Company") anticipated benefits from integrating components supplied by Unusual Machines, Inc. into the Company's Mitigator/Breacher tactical drone platform, including expected improvements in manufacturing scalability, component availability, supply-chain resiliency, NDAA compliance, production readiness, and market opportunities within the public safety, government, and defense sectors.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections regarding the Company's business, technology development, manufacturing capabilities, supplier relationships, industry trends, and future operating performance. Statements containing words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "intends," "may," "will," "could," "should," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding future production capabilities, customer evaluations, government procurement opportunities, demand for NDAA-compliant drone systems, domestic supply-chain development, and the Company's ability to expand the use of U.S.-sourced components across its UAV product portfolio.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the availability and performance of third-party suppliers; manufacturing and supply-chain challenges; regulatory and procurement requirements; customer acceptance of the Company's products; the outcome of ongoing evaluations and demonstrations; competitive developments within the UAV industry; changes in government funding priorities; technological development risks; and broader economic, geopolitical, and market conditions. The Company cannot assure investors that anticipated operational, manufacturing, or commercial benefits will be achieved on the expected timelines or at all.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by applicable law, Dynamic Aerospace Systems undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE: Dynamic Aerospace Systems

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/dynamic-aerospace-systems-ticker-brql-integrates-unusual-machines-1174241