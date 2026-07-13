Unusual Machines, Inc.: Unusual Machines Promotes Tyler Crane to Vice President of Product

Promotion reflects the Company's continued investment in product leadership

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 13, 2026 / Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American:UMAC), a leading manufacturer of NDAA-compliant drone components, today announced the promotion of Tyler Crane to Vice President of Product.

In his new role, Crane will lead product strategy across the Company's growing lineup of drone components, working closely with engineering, manufacturing, commercial teams, and customers to develop high-performance products that meet evolving customer requirements across our markets.

Crane has played a central role in shaping the Company's product roadmap and expanding its portfolio, helping bring the Aura camera line, Aura VTX, Brave F7 flight controller, Brave 55A electronic speed controller, motors, and other critical drone components to market. His experience leading products from concept through commercialization, while working directly alongside customers, pilots, engineers, and manufacturing teams, gives him a rare operational perspective that keeps customer requirements at the center of every product decision.

"Tyler has earned the trust of our customers and our team through years of hands-on experience across nearly every part of our business. He has a unique ability to translate customer feedback into products that deliver the performance our customers depend on. His leadership will help strengthen that connection as we continue to grow," said Drew Camden, President and Chief Operating Officer of Unusual Machines.

"The best product decisions start by understanding the customer's mission. My focus is on building the right products, solving real problems, and earning our customers' trust by listening first. I'm excited to help lead an exceptional team as we continue expanding our product portfolio and supporting our customers' success," said Tyler Crane.

As Unusual Machines continues to scale its domestic manufacturing operations and expand its portfolio of NDAA-compliant and Blue UAS Framework components, the Company is strengthening its product organization to strive to ensure that customer insights remain central to everything it brings to market.

About Unusual Machines, Inc.

Unusual Machines manufactures and sells drone components and drones across a diversified brand portfolio, which includes Fat Shark, the leader in FPV (first-person view) ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. The Company also retails small, acrobatic FPV drones and equipment directly to consumers through the curated Rotor Riot ecommerce store. With a changing regulatory environment, Unusual Machines seeks to be a dominant Tier-1 parts supplier to the fast-growing multi-billion-dollar U.S. drone industry. According to Fact.MR, the global drone accessories market is currently valued at $17.5 billion and is set to top $115 billion by 2032. For more information, please visit unusualmachines.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company's expectation to continue to scale its domestic manufacturing operations and expand its portfolio of NDAA-compliant and Blue UAS Framework components and strive to ensure its customers' insights. Forward-looking statements are often identifiable by the words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "objective," "ongoing," "plan," "predict," "project," "potential," "should," "will," or "would," or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology intended to identify statements about the future. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that it has a reasonable basis for making each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, the Company cautions that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by the Company and its expectations of the future, about which the Company cannot be certain. Forward-looking statements are subject to considerable risks and uncertainties, as well as other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: our reliance on third parties to deliver parts needed to manufacture our drone components; risks related to inventory management and potential obsolescence; uncertainty regarding government procurement programs and timelines; risks associated with our rapid expansion, the meeting of closing conditions and the various risk factors relating to manufacturing and other risks described within the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in our Prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 20, 2026. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

investors@unusualmachines.com

Media Contact:

media@unusualmachines.com

SOURCE: Unusual Machines, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/unusual-machines-promotes-tyler-crane-to-vice-president-of-product-1189791