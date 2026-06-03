Dynamic Aerospace Systems, Ticker BRQL, Delivers Breacher/Mitigator Quad and Hex Tactical Drone Systems to Arizona Department of Public Safety for Operational Evaluation

Breacher/Mitigator Platform Enters Operational Evaluation with Arizona's Statewide Law Enforcement Agency as White House "Unleashing American Drone Dominance" EO Accelerates Domestic UAS Procurement

DAS Advances Law Enforcement Drone Footprint as Trump Administration Expands Counter-UAS Grant Programs to State and Local Public Safety Agencies

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2026 / Dynamic Aerospace Systems Corporation ("DAS") (OTCQB:BRQL), a developer of advanced unmanned aircraft systems and autonomous aerospace technologies, today announced the delivery of both its Breacher/Mitigator Quad and Breacher/Mitigator Hex tactical drone systems to the Arizona Department of Public Safety ("AZDPS") as part of a 45-day operational evaluation program.

The evaluation will provide Arizona DPS personnel with hands-on experience utilizing both Breacher/Mitigator platforms in real-world public safety environments and may support future procurement discussions should the systems meet agency operational requirements.

The evaluation follows the successful Arizona DPS Drone Demo Expo hosted by Dynamic Aerospace Systems in collaboration with Arizona DPS on April 30, 2026. The event brought together representatives from law enforcement, fire services, government agencies, and international organizations to observe and evaluate U.S.-manufactured drone technologies in operational scenarios. Demonstrations included the Company's Breacher/Mitigator tactical drone platform, Sentinel/US-1 MKII logistics UAV, and Overwatch/G1 MKII hybrid VTOL system.

Following the event and subsequent discussions between the parties, Arizona DPS elected to further evaluate the Breacher/Mitigator platform through a formal operational assessment utilizing both the Quad and Hex configurations.

Arizona DPS serves as Arizona's statewide law-enforcement agency, operating throughout all 15 counties and supporting a broad range of public safety missions including highway patrol, criminal investigations, aviation operations, emergency response, border-related operations, and specialized tactical response units.

The Breacher/Mitigator platform was developed specifically for public safety, tactical, and critical incident operations requiring a rugged, rapidly deployable drone capable of operating in confined and challenging environments. The platform supports missions including indoor reconnaissance, SWAT operations, barricaded suspect incidents, search and rescue, disaster response, and situational awareness in high-risk environments.

The Breacher/Mitigator Quad configuration provides a highly maneuverable platform optimized for rapid deployment and close-quarters operations, while the Breacher/Mitigator Hex configuration provides additional redundancy, payload flexibility, and mission endurance through its six-motor architecture.

The Company recently completed development of an NDAA-compliant Breacher/Mitigator Hex configuration utilizing components sourced from strategic domestic suppliers, further strengthening the platform's suitability for government and public safety applications where secure supply chains and procurement compliance are increasingly important.

"We are honored to place both the Breacher/Mitigator Quad and Breacher/Mitigator Hex platforms into evaluation with the Arizona Department of Public Safety," said Kent Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of Dynamic Aerospace Systems. "The opportunity to move from demonstrating the Breacher/Mitigator platform during the Arizona DPS Drone Demo Expo to placing both systems into operational evaluation represents an important milestone for our company and validates the growing interest we are seeing from public safety agencies across the country."

The Arizona DPS evaluation represents another step in DAS's strategy of expanding the Breacher/Mitigator platform within law-enforcement and public safety markets. The Company believes demand for domestically manufactured, NDAA-compliant drone systems will continue to increase as agencies seek secure and reliable alternatives for tactical and operational missions.

The Breacher/Mitigator platform is part of DAS's broader portfolio of unmanned systems, which includes tactical drones, long-endurance UAVs, autonomous logistics platforms, and related aerospace technologies serving commercial, public safety, government, and defense customers.

About Dynamic Aerospace Systems (DAS):

Dynamic Aerospace Systems is a Nevada-incorporated business dedicated to developing innovative aerospace technologies, with a focus on advanced drones (UAVs) for military defense and commercial applications. Committed to engineering excellence and strategic partnerships, DAS delivers reliable, high-performance solutions to meet the evolving needs of the aerospace industry. The Company's common stock is traded on the OTCQB Market under the ticker symbol "BRQL."

For more information about DAS, visit: https://www.dynamicaerosystems.com/investor-relations/why-dynamic

Contact Information:

Dynamic Aerospace Systems (DAS)

3753 Plaza Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48108

Investor Relations: ir@dynamicaerosystems.com

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to, among other things, Dynamic Aerospace Systems Corporation's ("DAS" or the "Company") expectations regarding the operational evaluation of its Breacher/Mitigator Quad and Breacher/Mitigator Hex tactical drone systems by the Arizona Department of Public Safety ("AZDPS"), potential future procurement opportunities, market adoption of the Company's unmanned aircraft systems, and the anticipated growth of domestic demand for NDAA-compliant and U.S.-manufactured drone technologies.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections regarding the Company's business, technology capabilities, industry trends, regulatory developments, and future market opportunities. Statements containing words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "intends," "may," "will," "could," "should," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the outcome of the AZDPS evaluation program, future procurement discussions or contracts, expansion of the Company's public safety and government customer base, demand for domestic drone systems, the impact of federal and state drone-related initiatives, and the future development and commercialization of the Company's UAV technologies.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the results and conclusions of the AZDPS evaluation; the Company's ability to satisfy agency operational requirements; the timing and availability of government funding, grants, or procurement programs; changes in federal, state, or local regulations; competitive developments within the UAV industry; supply chain and manufacturing challenges; technological performance and reliability; customer adoption rates; and broader economic, political, budgetary, and market conditions. The Company cannot assure investors that any evaluation program will result in procurement, deployment, revenue generation, or long-term customer relationships.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by applicable law, Dynamic Aerospace Systems undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE: Dynamic Aerospace Systems

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/dynamic-aerospace-systems-ticker-brql-delivers-breacher%2fmitigator-1172943