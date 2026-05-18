Dynamic Aerospace Systems, Ticker BRQL, Expands Autonomous Logistics and UAV IP Portfolio with Three New Provisional Patent Filings

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESS Newswire / May 18, 2026 / Dynamic Aerospace Systems (OTCQB:BRQL), a U.S.-based developer of advanced autonomous UAV platforms, logistics networks, and next-generation drone technologies, today announced the filing of three additional provisional patent applications focused on autonomous delivery infrastructure, continuous UAV logistics operations, and modular structural battery aircraft architectures.

The newly filed patents significantly expand the company's growing intellectual property portfolio surrounding autonomous logistics, distributed energy systems, and scalable drone delivery ecosystems.

The three newly filed provisional patents include:

Continuous Loop Autonomous UAV Logistics System

Mobile Fulfillment Node (MFN) Repositioning System for Autonomous UAV Logistics Networks

Detachable Structural Battery Arm Architecture for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

The filings build upon the company's previously disclosed UAV logistics, mobile fulfillment, and structural battery technologies and are designed to support large-scale autonomous delivery operations for commercial, defense, and emergency response applications.

"Our vision has always been much larger than simply building drones," said Kent Wilson, CEO of Dynamic Aerospace Systems. "We are building an autonomous logistics ecosystem that combines UAVs, predictive mobile infrastructure, AI-driven orchestration, and modular aircraft architectures capable of operating at scale in real-world environments."

The newly filed Continuous Loop Autonomous UAV Logistics System introduces an architecture allowing UAVs to operate in perpetual mission cycles without returning to fixed depots. The system utilizes mobile fulfillment nodes, automated battery and payload exchanges, dynamic corridor routing, and in-flight mission reassignment to dramatically increase operational tempo and asset utilization.

According to the filing, UAVs can complete deliveries, rendezvous with repositioned mobile fulfillment nodes, perform rapid battery or payload exchanges, and immediately continue to new assignments in continuous operational loops. The system is designed to reduce downtime, optimize energy consumption, and support high-density delivery environments.

The second filing, the Mobile Fulfillment Node (MFN) Repositioning System, focuses on predictive movement and optimization of autonomous mobile logistics infrastructure. The invention enables fulfillment nodes to reposition proactively based on anticipated demand, real-time telemetry, weather, traffic, events, and UAV range constraints.

The company believes this technology could allow fleets of autonomous delivery vehicles and UAVs to operate with significantly improved efficiency by minimizing flight distances and dynamically relocating inventory closer to anticipated demand zones. The filing also outlines dynamic inventory balancing, multi-node clustering, and adaptive flight corridor management.

The third filing, the Detachable Structural Battery Arm Architecture for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, expands upon previously disclosed structural battery technologies by introducing propulsion arms that simultaneously function as load-bearing structural components and distributed battery modules while remaining rapidly field replaceable.

The modular architecture allows UAVs to rapidly swap damaged propulsion arms, scale endurance through interchangeable battery arm configurations, and reduce dependency on centralized battery packs. The filing also describes integrated structural-electrical interfaces capable of automatically establishing power and communication connections upon attachment.

Dynamic Aerospace Systems believes these technologies collectively position the company at the forefront of scalable autonomous logistics infrastructure and next-generation UAV survivability and energy architectures.

"These patents are designed to address one of the largest long-term opportunities in autonomous systems creating fully integrated, continuously operating logistics networks capable of supporting commercial delivery, military resupply, emergency response, and future smart-city infrastructure," commented Greg Paterno, VP of Engineering.

The company stated that the technologies are intended to complement its existing UAV platforms, including the US-1 multicopter system, hybrid VTOL aircraft, and future autonomous logistics initiatives under its Dynamic Deliveries division.

Dynamic Aerospace Systems continues to pursue additional patent filings related to autonomous delivery systems, distributed UAV infrastructure, tactical drone technologies, and advanced energy architectures.

About Dynamic Aerospace Systems (DAS):

Dynamic Aerospace Systems is a Nevada-incorporated business dedicated to developing innovative aerospace technologies, with a focus on advanced drones (UAVs) for military defense and commercial applications. Committed to engineering excellence and strategic partnerships, DAS delivers reliable, high-performance solutions to meet the evolving needs of the aerospace industry. The Company's common stock is traded on the OTCQB Market under the ticker symbol "BRQL."

For more information about DAS, visit: https://www.dynamicaerosystems.com/investor-relations/why-dynamic

Contact Information:

Dynamic Aerospace Systems (DAS)

3753 Plaza Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48108

Investor Relations: ir@dynamicaerosystems.com

Media Inquiries: media@dynamicaerosystems.com

Follow DAS news and updates:

X: https://x.com/DynamicAeroSys

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dynamic-aerospace-systems/

BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/dynamicaerosys.bsky.social

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61572730386312

StockTwits: https://stocktwits.com/symbol/BRQL

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to, among other things, Dynamic Aerospace Systems' ("DAS" or the "Company") anticipated development, commercialization, scalability, and potential applications of its newly filed provisional patents and autonomous logistics technologies, including autonomous UAV delivery infrastructure, mobile fulfillment systems, distributed energy architectures, and continuously operating UAV logistics networks.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections regarding the Company's business, future operating performance, technology development, market demand, and strategic direction. Statements containing words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "intends," "may," "will," "could," "should," "estimates," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding future patent approvals, commercialization opportunities, autonomous logistics deployments, UAV operational capabilities, scalability of delivery networks, future smart-city infrastructure integration, military and emergency response applications, and the Company's continued expansion of its intellectual property portfolio.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to successfully develop, test, manufacture, and commercialize the technologies described herein; the timing and outcome of patent prosecution and intellectual property protection efforts; regulatory approvals and compliance requirements affecting UAV deployment; customer adoption of autonomous logistics systems; competitive developments within the UAV and autonomous systems industries; supply chain and manufacturing constraints; technological feasibility; financing availability; and broader economic, geopolitical, and market conditions.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by applicable law, Dynamic Aerospace Systems undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE: Dynamic Aerospace Systems

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/dynamic-aerospace-systems-ticker-brql-expands-autonomous-logistic-1167772