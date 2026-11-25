

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Azrieli Group (AZRG.TA) reported third quarter net income of approximately 391 million New Israeli shekel, compared with approx. 396 million shekel, a year ago. The company said the decrease resulted from a decline in the investment property revaluation profits compared with prior year quarter. FFO including senior housing totaled approx. 472 million shekel, compared with approx. 424 million shekel, last year. The increase primarily derives from commencement of occupancy of Palace Rishon Lezion. Excluding the impact of exchange rates, FFO including senior housing increased by 12%. FFO excluding senior housing totaled approx. 392 million shekel, compared with approx. 395 million shekel, a year ago. Excluding the impact of exchange rates, FFO excluding senior housing remains unchanged.



Net operating income or NOI totaled approx. 653 million shekel, compared with approx. 657 million shekel, prior year. The company said the decrease primarily derives from the appreciation of the shekel. Excluding the impact of exchange rates, NOI increased by 1%. Same-Property NOI totaled approx. 654 million shekel, compared with approx. 657 million shekel, prior year. Excluding the impact of exchange rates, Same-Property NOI increased by 1%. Third quarter revenues from rent, management and maintenance fees, net was 1.00 billion shekel compared to 973 million shekel, a year ago.



Azrieli shares are trading at 32,150.00 agorot on Tel Aviv Exchange, down 2.99%.



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