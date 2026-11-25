Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2026) - Stakeholder Gold Corp. (TSXV: SRC) (OTCQX: SKHRF) (WKN: A2QEP1) ("Stakeholder" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the staking of an additional placer prospecting lease at its 100%-owned Ballarat Gold-Copper Project located in the geographical centre of the rapidly evolving White Gold District of Yukon Territory, Canada.

The new placer prospecting lease secures approximately 4.3 km of Barker Creek - covering the drainage that heads north from the Company's Skye North gold zone and past its East gold zone - and adds to the prospecting tenure already secured on Ballarat earlier in 2026.

The Ballarat Gold-Copper Project occupies the heart of Yukon's White Gold District, straddling approximately 20 km of the Northern Access Route (NAR) which is being built to access Talamore Mining Corp.'s Coffee Gold Mine, and sits within the same belt as the district's major gold and copper deposits (Figure 1).

Figure 1.

The Ballarat Gold-Copper Project (outlined) in the White Gold District of Yukon, along the Northern Access Route between the Coffee Mine and the district's regional gold and copper deposits.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

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Highlights

The new placer prospecting lease runs approximately 4.3 km along the headwaters of Barker Creek, one of two principal drainages on the Ballarat property. Barker Creek has a long history of placer gold production. It was discovered and stampeded in November 1898 during the Klondike Gold Rush, and was stampeded again in 1905 and, after coarse gold was found in a bench, again in 1908. Yukon Geological Survey records rank it as Yukon's second-highest producing placer creek in 2010. Barker Creek drainage headwaters are on the Company's Skye North gold zone and pass immediately below the East zone, carrying erosion products from both zones into the lower-level drainage network.

The new lease overlies the gold-in-soil anomalies that define the Skye North and the East gold zones (Figure 2). The lease is now held 100% by the Company and complements Stakeholder's existing block of placer claims (Ballarat 1-27), staked on the drainage flanking the western side of the Skye gold zones. This now gives the Company placer tenure on both of the principal creeks that drain from the Skye and East gold zones. On October 14, 2026, the Company reported holding a 3-mile placer prospecting lease on the Ballarat Creek headwaters, which it staked into placer claims on October 20, 2026, allowing for larger work programs to be banked as assessment credits.

Securing placer tenure over the drainages below hard-rock gold sources is an established strategy among Yukon explorers. This practice keeps placer gold shed from bedrock gold targets under Company control as exploration advances.

Figure 2





Stakeholder's placer tenure at Ballarat: the Stakeholder Barker Placer Lease (blue) draining the Skye North and East gold zones, and the Stakeholder Ballarat Placer Claims (Ballarat 1-27) on the drainage to the west. Gold-in-soil anomalies (>11 ppb) in yellow; Northern Access Route (NAR) shown for reference.

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Management Commentary

"Staking of a further placer prospecting lease in and around the company's identified gold zones at Skye North and East is consistent with our objective of securing the company's strategic land position in the geographical centre of the White Gold District," said Christopher Berlet, CEO and Director of Stakeholder.

"Ballarat Creek and Barker Creek, and their respective higher tributaries which drain from headwaters on the company's northern Ballarat claim section, have long histories of placer gold production. Together with neighbouring Scroggie, Thistle and Kirkman creeks, they produced about 200,000 crude ounces of placer gold between 1978 and 2022, and Barker Creek ranked second in Yukon for placer gold production in 2010."

"The gold exploration targets identified on Stakeholder's Ballarat claims may host gold source deposits for these significant and prolific placer gold producing streams, and by securing placer tenure on these gold-bearing creeks which drain from the company's identified gold in soil and gold vein rock sources, we are further securing tenure and important ground infrastructure elements around our new gold and critical mineral discovery prospects in the geographical centre of the rapidly evolving White Gold District."

Ballarat Gold-Copper Project

The Ballarat Gold-Copper Project is located in the heart of the White Gold District of the Yukon Territory. Stakeholder controls a large, contiguous land position prospective for gold, copper and critical mineral mineralization, providing the Company with multiple avenues for exploration success across a single 100%-owned property.

Stakeholder has undertaken systematic exploration across Ballarat, including soil sampling, geophysical work and diamond drilling. This work has generated multiple gold and copper targets across the Company's extensive land package and continues to refine priority areas for follow-up exploration.

With all 1,140 mineral claims now secured from 2032 through 2040, Stakeholder has the long-term continuity and flexibility to prioritize the most prospective targets and systematically advance them over multiple exploration seasons. The Company believes this extended tenure meaningfully strengthens Ballarat as a long-duration exploration asset within the White Gold District.

Adam Fage MSc., P.Geo is an independent geological consultant and the Qualified Person for the Company, as defined by NI 43-101, and has reviewed and approved the contents of this press release.

About Stakeholder Gold Corporation

Stakeholder holds 100% ownership of a substantial 1,140-claim, 22,700-hectare land package spanning 20 km of the Coffee Gold Mine's "Northern Access Route (NAR)", positioned through the geographical centre of the dynamic White Gold District of the Yukon Territory, Canada. Stakeholder also maintains in good standing 10 claims located inside the adjacent Coffee Mine Project, which is being developed by Talamore Mining Corp. (TSX-V: TALA). These combined claim holdings are referred to collectively as the Ballarat Gold-Copper Project ("Ballarat").

Within its extensive contiguous claim holdings, Stakeholder is advancing exploration on two highly compelling exploration targets - the Skye Gold Zone and the Loki Critical Mineral Corridor - two independent exploration targets separated by some 8 km, prospective for new gold and critical mineral discoveries respectively, on either side of the Northern Access Route (NAR), in the heart of the White Gold District.

https://stakeholdergold.com/projects/ballarat-gold-copper-project/

Stakeholder also generates recurring cash flow from the production and sale of exotic stones through its 100%-owned Brazilian subsidiary Mineração VMC Ltda. ("VMC"). VMC is currently producing from 4 independent stone quarries and is actively pursuing opportunities to expand the sale and export of exotic stone building materials from Brazil.

https://victoriaminingcorp.ca

Christopher J. Berlet B.A.Sc. (Mining), CFA, CEO & Director of Stakeholder is responsible for the content of this press release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information. All information, other than information of historical fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" and includes any information that addresses activities, events or developments that the Corporation believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including the Corporation's strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance.

When used in this news release, the words "estimate", "project", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "believe", "hope", "may" and similar expressions, as well as "will", "shall" and other indications of future tense, are intended to identify forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is based on current expectations and applies only as of the date on which they were made. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Corporation to fund the exploration expenditures required. Other factors such as uncertainties regarding government regulations could also affect the results. Other risks may be set out in the Corporation's annual financial statements, MD&A and other publicly filed documents.

The Corporation cautions that there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Except as required by law, the Corporation does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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