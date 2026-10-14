Securing Stakeholder claims through 2032-2040 protects a strategic land position in the geographical centre of the rapidly evolving White Gold District of the Yukon Territory, Canada; conserving a land package spanning ~227 km2 and approximately 20 km of the mine-quality Northern Access Route, for further gold and critical mineral discovery.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2026) - Stakeholder Gold Corp. (TSXV: SRC) (OTCQX: SKHRF) (WKN: A2QEP1) ("Stakeholder" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a significant strengthening of its long-term exploration position at the Company's 100%-owned Ballarat Gold-Copper Project in the White Gold District of the Yukon Territory, Canada, following extension of mineral claim tenure across the Company's core land package.

The extensions cover all 1,140 mineral claims comprising Stakeholder's substantial Ballarat land position and secure claim tenure from 2032 through 2040. The property occupies a strategic position in the centre of the White Gold District and extends for approximately 20 km along the Coffee Gold Mine's Northern Access Route, providing Stakeholder with long-term exposure to one of Yukon's most prominent mineral exploration districts.

By consolidating claim tenure around common anniversary dates and extending key claim groups well into the next decade, Stakeholder has enhanced the security and flexibility of its land position. The extended tenure provides a substantial runway to systematically advance multiple gold, copper and critical mineral targets while preserving the Company's extensive district-scale exploration opportunity for shareholders.

Following completion of the extensions, the Company's claim tenure is summarized as follows:

Number of Claims Previous Expiry Extended Expiry 61 April 27, 2027 April 13, 2032 149 June 4, 2027 April 13, 2032 48 October 13, 2028 April 13, 2032 98 April 13, 2032 April 13, 2036 64 March 1, 2033 April 13, 2036 357 April 13, 2033 April 13, 2037 363 April 13, 2036 April 13, 2040 1,140





The extensions add approximately 3.25 to 5 years of tenure to the respective claim groups (Figure 1 below). Importantly, 363 claims are now secured through April 13, 2040, giving Stakeholder approximately 13.5 years of additional tenure from the date of this announcement. Management believes this long-dated tenure provides the Company with a strong foundation from which to prioritize exploration, follow up on emerging targets and advance Ballarat through multiple exploration cycles.





Figure 1. Ballarat Gold-Copper Project mineral claims coloured by extended expiry date. All 1,140 quartz claims are brought to common 13 April anniversaries, with tenure secured to 2032 (258 claims), 2036 (162 claims), 2037 (357 claims) and 2040 (363 claims).



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Christopher Berlet, President and CEO of Stakeholder Gold Corp., commented:

"Securing long-term tenure across all 1,140 mineral claims at Ballarat is an important milestone for Stakeholder and reinforces the strategic value of our ~227 km2 land position in the centre of the White Gold District. With key claim groups now secured through 2040, we have created a substantial exploration runway across a property that straddles more than 20 km of the mine-quality Northern Access Route now being constructed to access the Coffee Gold Mine."

"We are increasingly encouraged by the scale of the opportunity at Ballarat. Our exploration work continues to identify areas prospective for gold as well as critical mineral mineralization, while our 2026 drilling and surface work at Skye North and Skye South have generated additional targets for follow-up. With the land package now secured well into the next decade, Stakeholder is positioned to advance these opportunities in a disciplined manner while retaining 100% ownership of this important property for the benefit of shareholders."

PLACER LEASE SECURED - BELOW EXTENSIVE SKYE NORTH AND SKYE SOUTH GOLD-IN-SOIL TRENDS

In addition to securing its mineral claims, Stakeholder now also holds a 3-mile placer prospecting lease within the Ballarat property that is in good standing. The lease follows a drainage basin extending south from the extensive gold-in-soil anomalies identified at the Skye North and Skye South structures (Figure 2 below). During the 2026 program, diamond drilling identified sub-parallel gold-bearing veins, while multiple additional felsenmeer-style exposed veins have recently been identified and sampled across the Skye North and Skye South outcrop areas. Assays from this recent sampling remain pending.

Stakeholder has completed the applicable work requirements for the placer lease and filed the related assessments. Together with the extended quartz-claim tenure, the placer lease further strengthens the Company's position around the Skye North and Skye South gold exploration areas.





Figure 2. Stakeholder Gold Corp.'s placer prospecting lease (ID02335, 3 miles) within the Company's Ballarat quartz claim block, below the Skye North and Skye South gold-in-soil anomalies (>11 ppb Au).



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Ballarat Gold-Copper Project

The Ballarat Gold-Copper Project is located in the heart of the White Gold District of the Yukon Territory. Stakeholder controls a large, contiguous land position prospective for gold, copper and critical mineral mineralization, providing the Company with multiple avenues for exploration success across a single 100%-owned property.

Stakeholder has undertaken systematic exploration across Ballarat, including soil sampling, geophysical work and diamond drilling. This work has generated multiple gold and copper targets across the Company's extensive land package and continues to refine priority areas for follow-up exploration.

With all 1,140 mineral claims now secured from 2032 through 2040, Stakeholder has the long-term continuity and flexibility to prioritize the most prospective targets and systematically advance them over multiple exploration seasons. The Company believes this extended tenure meaningfully strengthens Ballarat as a long-duration exploration asset within the White Gold District.

About Stakeholder Gold Corporation

Stakeholder holds 100% ownership of a substantial 1,140-claim, 22,700-hectare land package spanning 20 km of the Coffee Gold Mine's "Northern Access Route (NAR)", positioned through the geographical centre of the dynamic White Gold District of the Yukon Territory, Canada. Stakeholder also maintains in good standing 10 claims located inside the adjacent Coffee Mine Project, which is being developed by Talamore Mining Corp. (TSXV: TALA). These combined claim holdings are referred to collectively as the Ballarat Gold-Copper Project ("Ballarat").

Within its extensive contiguous claim holdings, Stakeholder is advancing exploration on two highly compelling exploration targets - the Skye Gold Zone and the Loki Critical Mineral Corridor - two independent exploration targets separated by some 8 km, prospective for new gold and critical mineral discoveries respectively, on either side of the Northern Access Route (NAR), in the heart of the White Gold District.

https://stakeholdergold.com/projects/ballarat-gold-copper-project/

Stakeholder also generates recurring cash flow from the production and sale of exotic stones through its 100%-owned Brazilian subsidiary Mineração VMC Ltda. ("VMC"). VMC is currently producing from 4 independent stone quarries and is actively pursuing opportunities to expand the sale and export of exotic stone building materials from Brazil.

https://victoriaminingcorp.ca

Christopher J. Berlet B.A.Sc.(Mining), CFA, CEO & Director of Stakeholder is responsible for the content of this press release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information. All information, other than information of historical fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" and includes any information that addresses activities, events or developments that the Corporation believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including the Corporation's strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance.

When used in this news release, the words "estimate", "project", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "believe", "hope", "may" and similar expressions, as well as "will", "shall" and other indications of future tense, are intended to identify forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is based on current expectations and applies only as of the date on which they were made. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Corporation to fund the exploration expenditures required. Other factors such as uncertainties regarding government regulations could also affect the results. Other risks may be set out in the Corporation's annual financial statements, MD&A and other publicly filed documents.

The Corporation cautions that there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Except as required by law, the Corporation does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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