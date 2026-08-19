Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2026) - Stakeholder Gold Corp. (TSXV: SRC) (OTCQX: SKHRF) (WKN: A2QEP1) ("Stakeholder" or the "Company") is pleased to announce initial diamond drill assay results from hole BA2601, the first hole drilled into the highly prospective Loki Target on its 100%-owned, district-scale Ballarat Gold-Copper Project ("Ballarat") in the dynamic White Gold District of the Yukon Territory (Figure 2).

This news release reports only the portion of hole BA2601 which has been received to date (the 226 to 451 metre interval); assays for the remainder of the 498-metre hole (the 0-226m and 451-498m intervals) are still pending and will be released separately.

Hole BA2601 was collared at the Loki Target and drilled to a total depth of 498 metres (azimuth 230°, dip -45°), successfully testing a mafic-ultramafic (pyroxenite) intrusion interpreted to be the source of the strong copper-nickel soil anomaly at Loki. The hole intersected broad, variably mineralized pyroxenite carrying disseminated, blebby and locally net-textured magmatic sulphides - including pyrrhotite, pentlandite and chalcopyrite - over substantial intervals, together with an impressive net-textured to massive sulphide lens logged at 258.6-261 metres. Grade and interval details are summarized in Table 1 below.

Highlights

Standout first assays from the Loki Target: Initial diamond drill results from hole BA2601 returned a copper-nickel-cobalt sulphide zone of 6 metres from 254 to 260 metres grading 1,190 ppm Cu, 159 ppm Ni and 123 ppm Co (500 ppm Cu cut-off), including 1 metre from 258 to 259 metres of 3,730 ppm Cu (0.37% Cu), 641 ppm Ni and 514 ppm Co at 5.02% sulphur, coincident with a logged net-textured to massive sulphide lens (Figure 2).

Encouraging separate PGE mineralization: Two spatially separate platinum-group-element zones lie away from the copper-nickel-cobalt zone - 5 metres from 380 to 385 metres of approximately 100 ppb Pt+Pd, including 1 metre from 380 to 381 metres of 183 ppb Pt+Pd (118 ppb Pt and 65 ppb Pd), and 3 metres from 323 to 326 metres of 90 ppb Pt+Pd - hosted in weakly sulphidic rock and consistent with a fertile, well-differentiated magmatic system.

Extensive, broadly mineralized pyroxenite: Hole BA2601 intersected variably mineralized pyroxenite carrying pyrrhotite, pentlandite and chalcopyrite throughout much of the hole, including a net-textured to massive sulphide lens at 258.6-261 m, within the 498 m hole.

Positioned at the Heart of a District on the Move

The Ballarat Gold-Copper Project occupies what management believes to be one of the most strategic and progressive land positions in the rapidly advancing White Gold District. The property lies immediately northeast of, and directly adjacent to, Talamore Mining's Coffee Gold Project, which is currently under development as one of Canada's newest gold mines (Figure 1).

Figure 1. Ballarat Project, White Gold District, Yukon Territory, Canada

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The Northern Access Route (NAR), now under construction to service the Coffee Gold Project, traverses through the center of the Ballarat property - placing 20 km of new, mine-grade road infrastructure across Stakeholder's ground and dramatically enhancing future access for exploration and development (Figure 2).

Figure 2. Loki Critical Mineral Zone and Gold Targets within Ballarat Project

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Drill Results - Hole BA2601 (Loki Target)

Hole BA2601 successfully tested the Loki Target, where copper-nickel-cobalt soil geochemistry, favourable mafic-ultramafic host rocks and geophysical response combine to define a high-priority target for magmatic nickel-copper-cobalt-PGE sulphide mineralization. Logging of the core identified a thick, variably mineralized pyroxenite intrusion hosting disseminated to interstitial pyrrhotite, pentlandite and chalcopyrite, with sulphide abundance increasing locally to net-textured and massive styles - most notably the sulphide lens logged at 258.6-261 metres. The strongest base-metal response coincides with this lens: the 258 to 259 metre sample returned 3,730 ppm Cu, 641 ppm Ni and 514 ppm Co at 5.02% sulphur, within a 6-metre copper zone from 254 to 260 metres averaging 1,190 ppm Cu, 159 ppm Ni and 123 ppm Co (500 ppm Cu cut-off).

Platinum-group elements are concentrated in two spatially separate, sulphide-poor zones - 5 metres at 380 to 385 metres grading approximately 100 ppb Pt+Pd (including 183 ppb Pt+Pd, with 118 ppb Pt and 65 ppb Pd, over the 380 to 381 metre sample) and 3 metres at 323 to 326 metres grading 90 ppb Pt+Pd - indicating platinum-group mineralization decoupled from the base-metal sulphides. Selected intervals are summarized in Table 1. Only the current portion of hole BA2601 is being released at this time; assays for the 0-226m and 451-498m intervals are still pending.

Zone From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Cu

(ppm) Ni

(ppm) Co

(ppm) Pt

(ppb) Pd

(ppb) Pt+Pd

(ppb) Cu-Ni-Co sulphide zone 254 260 6 1,190 159 123 16 18 34 including 258 259 1 3,730 641 514 44 56 100 Separate PGE zone 323 326 3 194 94 26 47 43 90 including 324 325 1 229 88 23 62 58 120 Separate PGE zone 380 385 5 46 33 11 58 42 100 including 380 381 1 100 18 20 118 65 183

Table 1: Copper and platinum-group-element intervals in hole BA2601, reported at cut-offs of 500 ppm Cu for the copper zone and 50 ppb Pt+Pd for the PGE zones. Grades are length-weighted averages; copper, nickel and cobalt in parts per million (ppm) and platinum and palladium in parts per billion (ppb). Reported intervals are drill-core lengths; true widths are not yet determined. Only the portion of hole BA2601 which has been received to date (section from 226 to 451 metres) is reported herein.

"We see a suite of critical minerals including copper with nickel and cobalt association and separately platinum and palladium mineralization within the Loki ultra mafic intrusive structure. The structure itself is extensive from west to east across more than 30 km through the southern section of the Ballarat project area," stated Christopher Berlet, CEO and Director of Stakeholder Gold Corp.

"We have successfully defined a high-priority critical mineral exploration target with the first hole at Loki and are now waiting for assays for the remainder of this hole and for the nine further drill holes which targeted four prospective gold zones across the northern section of Ballarat."

Sampling and Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Drill core from hole BA2601 was logged, photographed and sampled at the core facility in Dawson, Yukon, where the core was sawn in half and one half was submitted for analysis at one-metre sample intervals. Samples were sent to the Bureau Veritas (BV) preparation laboratory in Whitehorse, Yukon, where they were crushed, and a split was pulverized to 85% passing 200 mesh.

At the BV laboratory in Vancouver, British Columbia, platinum, palladium and gold were determined by 30-gram fire assay with an ICP-ES finish (BV method FA350), and copper, nickel, cobalt and additional elements by 1:1:1 aqua-regia digestion with an ICP-ES/MS finish (BV method AQ201). Bureau Veritas Commodities Canada Ltd. is an ISO/IEC 17025-accredited laboratory that is independent of the Company. As part of its quality-assurance / quality-control program, the Company inserts certified reference materials (standards), blanks and duplicate samples into the sample stream and reviews all quality-control results upon receipt of assays.

Adam Fage, M.Sc., P.Geo. states:

"Assays from BA2601 confirm a fertile magmatic sulphide system: the intrusion has concentrated copper, nickel and cobalt into discrete sulphide zones while segregating platinum and palladium into separate, sulphide-poor horizons. This clear decoupling of base metals from platinum-group elements is the hallmark of a well-differentiated intrusion, and it gives us defined geochemical vectors to follow toward higher-tenor mineralization."

Adam Fage MSc., P.Geo is an independent geological consultant and the Qualified Person for the Company, as defined by NI 43-101, and has reviewed and approved the contents of this press release.

About Stakeholder Gold Corporation

Stakeholder holds 100% ownership of a substantial 1,140-claim, 22,700-hectare land package spanning 20 km of the Coffee Mine Project's "Northern Access Route (NAR)", which is being developed through the geographical center of the dynamic White Gold District of the Yukon Territory, Canada. Stakeholder also maintains in good standing 10 claims located inside the adjacent Coffee Mine Project, which is being developed by Talamore Mining Corp. These combined claim holdings are referred to collectively as the Ballarat Gold-Copper Project ("Ballarat").

Within its extensive contiguous claim holdings, Stakeholder is advancing exploration on the Skye Gold Zone and the Loki Copper Zone - two highly compelling exploration targets separated by some 8 km, each prospective for new gold and critical mineral discoveries respectively, on either side of the Northern Access Route (NAR), in the heart of the White Gold District.

https://stakeholdergold.com/projects-overview/ballarat-gold-copper-project/

Stakeholder also generates recurring cash flow from the production and sale of exotic stones through its 100%-owned Brazilian subsidiary Mineração VMC Ltda. ("VMC"). VMC is currently producing from 4 independent stone quarries and is actively pursuing opportunities to expand the sale and export of exotic stone building materials from Brazil.

https://victoriaminingcorp.ca

Christopher J. Berlet B.A.Sc.(Mining), CFA, CEO & Director of Stakeholder is responsible for the content of this press release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information. All information, other than information of historical fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" and includes any information that addresses activities, events or developments that the Corporation believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including the Corporation's strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance.

When used in this news release, the words "estimate", "project", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "believe", "hope", "may" and similar expressions, as well as "will", "shall" and other indications of future tense, are intended to identify forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is based on current expectations and applies only as of the date on which they were made. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Corporation to fund the exploration expenditures required under the Agreement. Other factors such as uncertainties regarding government regulations could also affect the results. Other risks may be set out in the Corporation's annual financial statements, MD&A and other publicly filed documents.

The Corporation cautions that there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by law, the Corporation does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Stakeholder Gold Corp.