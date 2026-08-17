Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2026) - Stakeholder Gold Corp. (TSXV: SRC) (OTCQX: SKHRF) (WKN: A2QEP1) is pleased to announce that the Company has qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States and has commenced trading today under the symbol "SHKRF". The Company has upgraded to the OTCQX from the OTCQB Venture Market.

The OTCQX Best Market is the highest market tier operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. and is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. Companies qualifying for OTCQX are required to meet prescribed financial standards, follow best-practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Stakeholder's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SRC". The Company's upgrade to OTCQX does not involve the issuance of any new common shares or other securities and does not result in any additional dilution to existing shareholders.

"Trading on the OTCQX Market is an important step in enhancing Stakeholder's exposure within U.S. capital markets," stated Christopher Berlet, CEO and Director of Stakeholder Gold Corp.

"We are rapidly advancing exploration for gold, copper and critical minerals at the company's Ballarat Gold-Copper Project in the Yukon Territory, Canada, and believe that making our shares more accessible to U.S. investors will broaden our shareholder base and improve trading liquidity."

U.S. investors can access current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for Stakeholder through OTC Markets.

About Stakeholder Gold Corporation

Stakeholder holds 100% ownership of 1,140 contiguous mineral claims covering 22,700 hectares and spanning 20 km of the Coffee Mine Project's "Northern Access Route (NAR)", which is being developed through the geographical center of the White Gold District of the Yukon Territory, Canada. Stakeholder also maintains in good standing 10 claims located inside the adjacent Coffee Mine Project, which is being developed by Talamore Mining Corp. These combined claim holdings are referred to collectively as the Ballarat Gold-Copper Project ("Ballarat").

Within the Company's contiguous claim holdings, Stakeholder is advancing exploration on the Skye Gold Zone and the Loki Copper Zone - two compelling exploration targets separated by some 8 km, prospective for new gold and copper discoveries respectively, on either side of the Northern Access Route (NAR), in the heart of the White Gold District.

https://stakeholdergold.com/projects-overview/ballarat-gold-copper-project/

Stakeholder also generates cash flow from the production and sale of exotic stones through its 100%-owned Brazilian subsidiary Mineração VMC Ltda. ("VMC"). VMC is currently producing from 4 independent stone quarries and is pursuing opportunities to expand the sale and export of exotic stone building materials from Brazil.

https://victoriaminingcorp.ca

Christopher J. Berlet B.A.Sc.(Mining), CFA, CEO & Director of Stakeholder is responsible for the content of this press release.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, OTCID Basic Market and Pink Limited Market. Our OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, OTC Overnight and MOON ATS are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit: www.otcmarkets.com

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information. All information, other than information of historical fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" and includes any information that addresses activities, events or developments that the Corporation believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including the Corporation's strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance.

When used in this news release, the words "estimate", "project", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "believe", "hope", "may" and similar expressions, as well as "will", "shall" and other indications of future tense, are intended to identify forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is based on current expectations and applies only as of the date on which they were made. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Corporation to fund the exploration expenditures required under the Agreement. Other factors such as uncertainties regarding government regulations could also affect the results. Other risks may be set out in the Corporation's annual financial statements, MD&A and other publicly filed documents.

The Corporation cautions that there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by law, the Corporation does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309753

Source: Stakeholder Gold Corp.