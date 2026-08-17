OTC Markets: Stakeholder Gold Corp. Begins Trading on OTCQX Best Market

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Stakeholder Gold Corp. (TSX-V: SRC; OTCQX: SHKRF), a mineral exploration and development company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Stakeholder Gold Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Stakeholder Gold Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "SHKRF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Stakeholder Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company creating outstanding value for shareholders by combining high-value exploration potential with cash flow designed to minimize dilution.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

"Trading on the OTCQX Market is an important step in enhancing Stakeholder's exposure within U.S. capital markets," stated Christopher Berlet, CEO and Director of Stakeholder Gold Corp. "We are rapidly advancing exploration for gold, copper and critical minerals at the company's Ballarat Gold-Copper Project in the Yukon Territory, Canada and believe that making shares more accessible to U.S. investors will broaden our shareholder base and improve trading liquidity."

Trading in non-U.S. North American securities on OTC Markets reached $23.4 billion in the second quarter of 2026, representing an 88.25% increase over Q2 2025. OTC Markets recorded $453.34 billion in total dollar volume in the first half of the year. Canada ranked among the top home markets by trading volume during the quarter, highlighting sustained U.S. investor demand for internationally listed names.

About Stakeholder Gold Corp.

Stakeholder holds 100% ownership of 930 contiguous mineral claims covering 19,440 hectares and spanning 17 km of the Northern Gateway Road which is being developed through the geographical center of the White Gold District of the Yukon Territory, Canada. Stakeholder also maintains in good standing 10 claims located inside the adjacent Coffee Mine Project which is being developed by Fuerte Metals Corp. (TSX-V: FMT). These combined claim holdings are referred to collectively as the Ballarat Gold-Copper Project ("Ballarat"). Within the Company's contiguous claim holdings Stakeholder is advancing exploration initiatives on the Skye Gold Zone and the Loki Copper Zone exploration targets which hold prospectivity for new gold and copper discoveries respectively, on either side of the Northern Gateway Road route, in the Heart of the White Gold District. https://stakeholdergold.com/projects-overview/ballarat-gold-copper-project/ Stakeholder also generates cash flow from the production and sale of exotic stones through its 100% owned Brazilian subsidiary Mineração VMC Ltda. ("VMC"). VMC is currently producing from 4 independent stone quarries and is seeking opportunities to expand the sale and export of exotic stone building materials from Brazil.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID Basic Market and Pink Limited Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

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