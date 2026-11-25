

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Labor Department released a report on Wednesday showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell by much more than expected in the week ended November 21st.



The report said initial jobless claims dropped to 189,000, a decrease of 13,000 from the previous week's revised level of 202,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to slip to 200,000 from the 203,000 originally reported for the previous week.



The Labor Department also said the less volatile four-week moving average dipped to196,000, a decrease of 1,500 from the previous week's revised average of 197,500.



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