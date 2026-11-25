Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) updates its production guidance following specific temporary shut-ins and operational challenges. Temporary shut-ins at Bacalhau and Visund are expected to reduce the average production by 15-20 mboe per day for the year. In addition, there are currently some operational challenges at Johan Castberg.

Based on the incidents in Brazil and on the Norwegian continental shelf, Equinor changes its production guidance back to around 3 percent growth for 2026. This is in line with the guiding provided at the start of the year. However, it is a reduction from the increased guiding to around 4 percent, communicated in connection with the third quarter results following strong operational performance across several fields.

On 18 November, a dropped-object incident occurred on the Bacalhau FPSO. No one was injured during the incident, but equipment was affected. Equinor has informed Brazil's industry regulator, Agência Nacional do Petróleo (ANP), that production has been shut down due to the incident. Based on current information, production is expected to remain shut down for approximately five to eight weeks, depending on the actions required for a safe restart of production. Equinor is working with its contractors to investigate the incident.

As previously communicated, the Visund field will be shut down for around two months following a fire in the emergency power switchboard room on 4 November.

In recent days, production at Johan Castberg has been temporarily reduced to a minimum as offloading of oil is currently not possible. Work is ongoing to restore safe offloading.

The incidents have no impact on recoverable reserves.

Further information from:

Investor relations

Bård Glad Pedersen, Senior vice president Investor relations,

+47 918 01 791 (mobile)

Press

Sissel Rinde, Vice president Media relations,

+47 412 60 584 (mobile)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act