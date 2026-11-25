

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Labor Department released a report on Wednesday showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell by much more than expected in the week ended November 21st.



The report said initial jobless claims dropped to 189,000, a decrease of 13,000 from the previous week's revised level of 202,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to slip to 200,000 from the 203,000 originally reported for the previous week.



With the bigger than expected decrease, jobless claims matched the multi-decade low set in the week ended July 18th.



'Jobless claims remain low across a vast majority of states at a time when the hire rate is trending above our estimate of breakeven employment growth, affirming that the labor market remains stable,' said Sara Godfrey, Associate U.S. Economist at Oxford Economics.



She added, 'Stability in the labor market will keep Federal Reserve officials squarely focused on the inflation side of their mandate, and we expect another 25bps rate hike will be issued at the December FOMC meeting.'



The Labor Department also said the less volatile four-week moving average dipped to196,000, a decrease of 1,500 from the previous week's revised average of 197,500.



The report said continuing claims, a reading on the number of people receiving ongoing unemployment benefits, also fell by 95,000 to 1.697 million in the week ended November 14th.



Meanwhile, the four-week moving average of continuing claims inched up to 1,724,750, an increase of 500 from the previous week's revised average of 1,724,250.



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