NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2026 / JRM Construction Management is proud to announce the completion of a 35,100-square-foot office build-out for East West Bank in New York City. Defined by custom-crafted finishes and meticulous attention to detail, the new workplace creates a polished environment for employees and clients while bringing the bank's vision to life.

From curved glass office fronts to a custom curved elevator lobby ceiling, the space features distinctive architectural elements that required careful coordination and precise execution. A standout detail is the Italian stonework with its intricate milled double-radius profile, adding a sculptural quality to the interior.

Throughout the office, terrazzo flooring, broadloom carpet with wood inserts, and custom tambour millwork add texture and sophistication. The team carefully integrated these materials across private offices, circulation areas, and client-facing environments to create a cohesive workplace.

"East West Bank's new workplace is the kind of project where craftsmanship makes an immediate impression," said Joseph P. Romano, Chief Executive Officer of JRM Construction Management. "From the curved glass and precision-milled Italian stone to the custom millwork, our team took ownership of every detail to deliver the quality and character the client envisioned."

The completed project highlights JRM's expertise in delivering highly customized corporate interiors, combining technical precision and an ownership-driven approach to create a workplace that makes a lasting impression.

Contact Information:

Sunny Khan

Marketing Director, JRM Construction Management

sukhan@jrmcm.com

212-545-0500

SOURCE: JRM Construction Management

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/jrm-construction-management-completes-distinctive-workplace-for-east-west-bank-in-new-y-1256957