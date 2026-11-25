

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil inventories in the U.S. saw a continued increase in the week ended November 20th, the Energy Information Administration revealed in a report released on Wednesday.



The EIA said crude oil inventories rose by 1.1 million barrels last week after climbing by 3.4 million barrels in the previous week.



At 418.9 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are still 3 percent below five-year average for this time of year, the report said.



The report said gasoline inventories also increased by 1.7 million barrels last week and are 3 percent above the five-year average for this time of year.



Distillate inventories, which include heating oil and diesel, also crept up by 0.7 million barrels last week but remain 6 percent below the five-year average for this time of year.



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