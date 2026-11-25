

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New home sales in the U.S. skyrocketed from a downwardly revised level in the month of October, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday.



The Commerce Department said new home sales soared by 14.2 percent to an annual rate of 701,000 in October after plummeting by 9.7 percent to a revised rate of 614,000 in September.



Economists had expected new home sales to tumble by 3.7 percent to a rate of 651,000 from the 676,000 originally reported for the previous month.



The rebound in new home sales largely reflected strength in the South, where new home sales skyrocketed by 36.2 percent to an annual rate of 515,000.



Meanwhile, the report said new home sales in the Midwest plunged by 9.4 percent, while new home sales in the West plummeted by 25.4 percent and new home sales in the Northeast nosedived by 40.0 percent.



The Commerce Department also said the estimate of new homes for sale at the end of October was 470,000, down 1.5 percent from 477,000 in September and down 4.1 percent from 490,000 a year ago.



The estimate of new homes for sale represents 8.0 months of supply at the current sales rate, down from 9.3 months in September and 9.0 months in October 2025.



The report also said the median sales price of new houses sold in October was $391,300, down 0.3 percent from $392,600 in September and down 3.2 percent from $404,200 a year ago.



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