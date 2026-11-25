

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new study has found that heart rates remain above normal resting levels for about 94% of the time people spend driving, compared with 81% of the time they spend sitting at home, suggesting that driving keeps the heart slightly more active, even during regular trips without accidents or traffic violations.



Researchers at the University of Houston studied 57 drivers in Texas for one week each. They used Apple Watches, iPhones and devices fitted inside cars to monitor heart rates, driving habits, weather conditions and other factors to collect more than 177,000 records.



The findings showed that the average increase in heart rate was similar during driving and other sitting activities. However, the heart rate stayed above its resting level for longer periods while driving.



Published in npj Digital Public Health, the study focused on everyday driving rather than laboratory tests or driving simulators. Researchers wanted to understand how regular driving affects the body over time, especially for people who spend several hours on the road every day.



The study included 30 men and 27 women, with an average age of 26. Participants followed their normal daily routines while wearing smartwatches and carrying phones. Devices installed in their cars also recorded details such as speed and accelerator use.



The results were similar on both weekdays and weekends, showing that driving was consistently linked to higher heart activity than other sitting activities.



'Driving requires continuous attention, decisions and readiness to react. The body may be sitting, but the mind is working - and the heart reflects those demands,' explained senior author Ioannis Pavlidis.



'But when it works harder while we are sitting behind the wheel, we get none of the benefits of exercise,' Pavlidis added. 'And when this happens for prolonged periods, day after day, we must wonder about the long-term health consequences.'



However, researchers clarified that the study only shows a link between driving and increased heart activity. It does not prove that driving directly causes heart problems.



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