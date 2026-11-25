

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After moving sharply lower early in the session, stocks have shown a notable recovery attempt over the course of the trading day on Wednesday. The major averages have climbed well off their worst levels of the day, with the Dow reaching positive territory.



Currently, the Dow is up 30.73 points or 0.1 percent at 50,049.43, but the S&P 500 is down 65.68 points or 0.9 percent at 7,135.41 and the Nasdaq is down 407.81 points or 1.7 percent at 23,326.72.



The tech-heavy Nasdaq had plummeted by as much as 4.6 percent in early trading amid continued weakness in the tech sector.



Lingering concerns about the artificial intelligence trade contributed to the early selling pressure in the sector following recent volatility.



Shares of AI giant Nvidia (NVDA) have plunged by more than 6 percent on the day, while Micro Technology (MU) and Oracle (ORCL) are also showing significant moves to the downside.



'Jensen Huang's return to Nvidia removed an immediate source of uncertainty and helped lift the Nasdaq 100 nearly 7%, but Tuesday's losses and softer futures show that investors are reluctant to treat one powerful session as a turning point, with the index having given back a meaningful portion of the rebound,' said Daniela Hathorn, Senior Financial Market Analyst at Capital.com.



'The issue is broader than Nvidia's leadership,' she added. 'Its shares fell back on Tuesday, while questions about AI spending, valuations and the returns companies can earn on their investment remain unresolved.'



In U.S. economic news, a closely watched Commerce Department report showed consumer prices in the U.S. increased in line with economist estimates in the month of October.



The Commerce Department said its personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose by 0.3 percent in October after climbing by 0.5 percent in September. Economists had expected prices to increase by 0.3 percent.



The report also said the annual rate of growth by the PCE price index accelerated to 3.8 percent in October from an upwardly revised 3.7 percent in September, which also matched expectations.



Excluding food and energy prices, the core PCE price index still rose by 0.3 percent in October, matching the increase seen in September as well as economist estimates.



The annual rate of growth by the core PCE price index accelerated to 3.3 percent in October from 3.1 percent in September. Economists had expected the pace of growth to tick up to 3.2 percent.



Sector News



Semiconductor stocks are turning in some of the market's worst performances on the day, resulting in a 4.3 percent nosedive by the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index.



Significant weakness is also visible among networking and computer hardware stocks, with he NYSE Arca Networking Index and the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index tumbling by 2.2 percent and 2 percent, respectively.



Airline, software and retail stocks are also seeing notable weakness, while housing and energy stocks have shown strong moves to the upside.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index plunged by 2.8 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index tumbled by 2 percent.



The major European markets have also moved to the downside on the day. While the German DAX Index is down by 1.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.4 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries have moved notably higher amid the weakness on Wall Street. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 6.8 basis points at 4.834 percent.



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